New Study Links Rising Medical Debt to Increased Mortality and Poor Health in US

A recent investigation by the American Cancer Society has unearthed a startling connection between medical debt and deteriorating physical and mental health, including heightened mortality rates across the United States. Published in JAMA on March 4, the study meticulously analyzed medical debt data alongside self-reported health conditions from 2018, comparing these to mortality statistics from 2015 to 2019 across 2,943 U.S. counties. The findings reveal a direct correlation between spikes in medical debt and an upsurge in all-cause mortality rates, including from cancer, heart disease, and suicide.
Correlation Between Medical Debt and Health Deterioration
From August 2022 to May 2023, researchers delved into the self-reported health statuses of individuals, gauging the mean number of physically and mentally unhealthy days over the past 30 days, alongside premature deaths defined as years of life lost before age 75, and mortality rates per 100,000 people. The study discovered that a 1 percentage-point increase in the population's medical debt was associated with 18.3 more physically unhealthy days and 17.9 more mentally unhealthy days per 1,000 people every 30 days. This increase in medical debt also correlated with 1.12 more years of life lost per 1,000 individuals and a 7.51 per 100,000 person increase in the age-adjusted all-cause mortality rate. Dr. Xuesong Han, the study's lead author, emphasized the systemic nature of the medical debt issue, advocating for comprehensive solutions.
Disproportionate Impact on Vulnerable Populations
The study further highlighted that counties with higher proportions of non-Hispanic Black populations, lower educational attainment, and higher percentages of individuals living below the poverty line, uninsured, and unemployed, exhibited a greater prevalence of medical debt. Geographically, the South bore the brunt of the medical debt burden, underscoring the disproportionate impact on vulnerable communities. This disparity calls attention to the need for targeted interventions to alleviate the burden of medical debt on these populations.
Implications for Public Health and Policy
The findings of this study underscore medical debt not just as a financial issue but as a significant social determinant of health, which threatens public health across the US. By drawing a direct line between medical debt and adverse health outcomes, including increased mortality, the research prompts a reevaluation of healthcare financing and debt relief policies. Addressing medical debt could therefore serve as a pivotal strategy in improving health outcomes and reducing health disparities among Americans.
The revelation that medical debt is intricately linked to both physical and mental health deterioration, as well as premature death, necessitates a broader conversation on healthcare accessibility and affordability in the United States. As policymakers grapple with the findings, the study serves as a crucial call to action to mitigate the systemic issues at the intersection of healthcare and financial stability. By tackling medical debt, the nation has an opportunity to foster a healthier, more equitable society where health outcomes are not predicated on financial capability.