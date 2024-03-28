New Study Links Keratin Hair Treatments with Kidney Damage: Experts Urge Caution

A recent study published in The New England Journal of Medicine has raised concerns over the safety of keratin-based hair treatments, suggesting a potential risk for acute kidney injury (AKI) due to the presence of glyoxylic acid. This compound, a byproduct in the oxalate pathway, has been associated with the formation of harmful oxalate crystals in the kidneys, posing significant health risks.
Understanding the Risks
Traditionally, keratin hair treatments contained formaldehyde, a compound known for its adverse effects on the hair, skin, and eyes. However, the beauty industry moved towards glycolic acid as a safer alternative, not foreseeing its metabolic conversion into glyoxylic acid and ultimately oxalate, which can damage the kidneys. Dr. Urmila Anandh of Amrita Hospital highlights the metabolic process where glycolic acid, absorbed into the bloodstream, transforms into oxalate, underscoring the potential for kidney harm.
Case Studies and Clinical Evidence
A parallel study in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases identified 26 patients who suffered severe AKI after using hair-straightening products, further supporting the link between such treatments and kidney issues. Despite glycolic acid's widespread use in skincare and other products, its high concentration in keratin treatments poses a unique risk, necessitating further research to fully understand the implications for kidney health.
Preventative Measures and Expert Advice
Health experts, including Dr. DM Mahajan of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, advise caution with keratin treatments, recommending protective gear and proper ventilation during application. Regular consultation with dermatologists, opting for certified salons, and limiting treatment frequency can also mitigate risks. The call for more in-depth studies is clear, as understanding the full scope of keratin-based hair straightening products on kidney health remains imperative.
As the beauty industry continues to evolve, the balance between aesthetic desires and health risks becomes increasingly complex. This study serves as a critical reminder of the importance of safety and regulation in cosmetic products, urging both consumers and professionals to proceed with caution for the sake of long-term health.