New Study Indicates a Better Way to Preserve Veins for Bypass Surgery

In a groundbreaking study by the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, in partnership with Carilion Clinic, researchers have discovered that preserving large superficial leg veins in a mixture of heparin and blood — as opposed to the standard practice of using heparin and saline — results in less damage to the vein cells and tissues. This finding, published in the Journal of Vascular Research, could revolutionize surgical procedures and significantly improve the success rate of vein grafts in coronary bypass surgeries.

A Breakthrough in Vein Preservation

The research found that arterial blood mixed with heparin provided superior nutrients to veins awaiting use as a bypass graft. This led to a healthier endothelium — the inner lining of blood vessels — and reduced oxidative stress. The current standard practice involves preserving veins in a solution of heparin and saline. However, after ten years or more, between 50-60% of these grafts fail. This innovation could potentially enhance clinical practices and improve outcomes for nearly 400,000 patients undergoing these procedures in the U.S. annually.

Decellularized Vessels: A Potential Game-Changer

The article also delves into the potential of decellularized vessels (DVs) for small diameter vascular reconstruction. Despite the challenges of DVs triggering platelet aggregation and thrombosis due to the absence of a functional endothelium, the study identified a hemocompatible peptide HGGVRLY. This peptide demonstrated endothelial affinity and antiplatelet ability and led to the development of a photoreactive peptide that can be modified onto DV grafts via UV exposure.

Limited Duration, Sample Size and Future Prospects

Despite the promising findings, the study's duration was limited, and the sample size included only 25 patients. Moreover, the research did not examine long-term patient outcomes, indicating a need for further exploration in this area. Still, the potential of DVs as off-the-shelf grafts, combined with the importance of luminal surface modification to prevent thrombosis and promote endothelialization, underscores the significant potential of these findings.