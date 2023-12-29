en English
Health

New Study Highlights the Key Role of the Placenta in Fetal Brain Development

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:59 pm EST
New Study Highlights the Key Role of the Placenta in Fetal Brain Development

A study conducted at the University of Missouri’s College of Veterinary Medicine has unveiled a groundbreaking revelation – the placenta, long known as a source of oxygen and nutrients for the fetus, also plays a pivotal role in fetal brain development. Conducted under the guidance of Dr. Cheryl Rosenfeld, an associate professor of biomedical sciences, and Jessica Kinkade, a research scientist, the research has opened up new pathways for understanding severe neurological disorders like autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and schizophrenia.

The Placenta: A Crucial Communicator

The study focused on the placenta’s role in the transportation of biological information to the fetus’s developing neurons. This is achieved through the release of microscopic particles by the placenta, acting as a conduit for the crucial data necessary for neural development. This discovery is a significant leap forward in prenatal health, underscoring the importance of the placenta as not merely a provider of life-sustaining essentials but as a key player in cognitive development.

Potential Pathway for Early Diagnosis

This research might pave the way for early diagnosis of serious neurological disorders. By understanding how biological information is transported during pregnancy, doctors can potentially identify abnormalities in fetal brain development earlier. This could lead to timely interventions, possibly preventing or mitigating the effects of disorders such as ASD or schizophrenia.

Personal Drive Fuels Scientific Breakthrough

Dr. Rosenfeld’s drive to delve into this research was deeply personal. Troubled by her niece’s health issues, believed to be caused by exposure to Methaqualone in utero, she sought to understand how prenatal influences could affect a child’s neurological development. Her hope is that this understanding will lead to better health outcomes for children at risk of neurological disorders.

In this journey of discovery, the team at the University of Missouri’s College of Veterinary Medicine has not only advanced our understanding of prenatal health but also demonstrated how personal experiences can fuel scientific breakthroughs. Their work is a testament to the power of research to change lives and shape the future of medical science.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

