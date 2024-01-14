en English
Health

New Study Explores the Complexity of Loneliness: The Role of Communion, Agency, and AI

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:55 pm EST
New Study Explores the Complexity of Loneliness: The Role of Communion, Agency, and AI

A recent study is shedding new light on the complexity of loneliness, suggesting it’s not merely an absence of companionship but a nuanced interplay of two fundamental human needs: communion and agency. This research, conducted on a sample of 8,500 individuals aged between 49 and 80, was part of the Irish Longitudinal Study on Aging. It delved into various aspects of participants’ lives, ranging from economic conditions to health status, relationships, and employment.

Understanding Loneliness Through Communion and Agency

Participants were asked about their feelings of loneliness, the quality of their relationships (communion), and their perceived control and choice in life (agency). The study was spearheaded by Oscar Ybarra, a University of Michigan psychology professor emeritus, and Todd Chan, a researcher at Google. Together, they introduced a four-prototype model to categorize people based on high and low levels of communion and agency.

Findings and Implications

The findings revealed that those with low levels of both communion and agency (the neglected) experienced the highest levels of loneliness. Conversely, individuals high in both dimensions (the empowered) reported the lowest loneliness. Ybarra underscored the significance of these findings, stating that loneliness isn’t just about relational needs; it also pertains to personal control and choice. His advice for helping someone lonely is to provide support that encompasses warmth and recognition of the individual’s needs for control and choice, without pushing them to be entirely self-sufficient.

AI Technology and Loneliness

In a related study by the Social Discovery Group, 67% of users turned to dating platforms and artificial intelligence to forge both platonic and romantic relationships to counter feelings of loneliness in the past year. The time spent on these apps has seen a 35% increase since 2022. Dmitry Volkov, the CEO of Social Discovery Group, asserts that AI technology could be a remedy for loneliness, providing companionship, support, and enhancing people’s overall well-being in an increasingly digital world. The study highlighted that AI has significantly enhanced the social experiences of singles grappling with loneliness through seamless conversations and relationship building.

Emphasizing the role of technology in addressing loneliness, the Social Discovery Group is investing in innovative platforms like Eva AI, which offer instant relief from loneliness even during periods of isolation. This reinforces the concept that the solution to loneliness lies not only in fostering quality relationships, but also in empowering individuals with control and choice in their lives.

Health
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

