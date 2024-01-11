en English
Health

New Study Establishes Link Between All Levels of Alcohol Consumption and Elevated Cancer Risk

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
A new study has revealed a striking correlation between alcohol consumption and the risk of developing various types of cancer, even at low levels. The research, published in a reputable peer-reviewed journal, underscores a dose-response relationship, signifying that the risk of cancer escalates with the amount of alcohol consumed.

Unfolding the Link Between Alcohol and Cancer

The study’s authors scrutinized data from disparate sources, including large-scale cohort studies and meta-analyses. They established a concrete link between alcohol intake and an increased risk of cancers such as breast, colon, and liver. While it is widely acknowledged that heavy drinking is a significant risk factor for cancer, the study suggests that even moderate and light drinkers are at an elevated risk compared to non-drinkers.

Alcohol: A Silent Carcinogen

According to the World Health Organization, alcohol consumption is tied to a heightened risk of at least seven types of cancer, including bowel and female breast cancer. The risk factor amplifies with the quantity of alcohol consumed. Furthermore, alcohol, even in small amounts, is metabolized into a known carcinogen, acetaldehyde. Long-term alcohol consumption also poses risks of high blood pressure, liver disease, cognition problems, and relationship issues.

Reassessing Public Health Guidelines

The researchers vehemently recommend that public health guidelines be revised to reflect the risks associated with alcohol consumption at any level. They underscore the urgency of minimizing alcohol intake to mitigate the overall cancer burden. The harmful use of alcohol, as the study reveals, leads to over 200 diseases and injury conditions, resulting in a staggering three million deaths annually. The study also sheds light on the impact of alcohol on the liver, including the risk of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and other malignancies in organs such as the esophagus and oropharyngeal region.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

