New Spa Franchise Elevates Ohio’s Wellness Landscape Amid Other Business Developments

In a move that promises to elevate Ohio’s wellness landscape, a new Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa franchise has taken root in Jackson Township. This marks the 20th location in the state, a testament to the growing popularity and acceptance of spa and wellness services among Ohio’s residents. The spa, owned by Miranda and Eric McKimm, nestles near a Meijer store and provides a comprehensive range of services.

Enhancing Well-being with Comprehensive Services

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa caters to patrons seeking massages, facial skincare, and hair removal services. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and flexibility, the spa operates seven days a week and offers extended hours to accommodate the varied schedules of its clientele. Moreover, clients can avail of introductory offers for various treatments, including massages and facials, making well-being accessible and affordable to many.

Business Development Beyond the Spa Industry

In other business developments, The Timken Co. acquired Lagersmit, a Dutch company renowned for its engineered sealing products. This strategic acquisition enhances Timken’s product range and fortifies its presence in the marine market. Lagersmit, a company with a rich history dating back to 1856, is projected to generate around $40 million in revenue this year, marking a significant boost for Timken’s financial performance.

Partnerships and Openings: Hall of Fame Village and The Good Feet Store

Meanwhile, Hall of Fame Village has entered into a partnership with Enviroscapes, designating it as the preferred landscaping and snow removal provider. Furthermore, The Good Feet Store, renowned for its arch supports and personalized fittings, is gearing up for its grand opening in the Belden Village Mall on January 13. The Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark this special occasion.