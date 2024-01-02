en English
Health

New Risk Factors for Onset of Parkinson’s Disease Unearthed

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:01 pm EST
In a groundbreaking study utilizing the UK Biobank cohort, new risk factors for the age at onset (AAO) of Parkinson’s disease (PD) have been unearthed, revealing a complex interplay of gene-environment interactions. The research involved an examination of 3786 individuals with PD, the majority of whom were male, and had a median AAO of 70 years.

Deciphering the Risk Factors

Smoking, physical activity, and NSAID intake were found to be associated with a later AAO, offering a potential protective effect against the disease. Conversely, excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and a family history of PD were found to hasten the onset. Employing Spearman’s correlation and linear regression analyses, the study revealed a positive correlation between AAO and smoking duration, tea consumption, and the intensity of physical activity undertaken by the participants.

Genetic Susceptibility and Environmental Interaction

On the genetic front, an increase in the Parkinson’s disease polygenic risk score (PRS) was found to be associated with an earlier AAO. The interaction analysis brought to light a significant multiplicative interaction between smoking and PRS, suggesting that the act of smoking could serve as a protective factor against early AAO in genetically susceptible individuals. This finding further underscores the intricate relationship between genetic predisposition and environmental factors in the onset of PD.

The Role of ANGPT1 and PLEKHA6 Genes

Genome-wide environment interaction studies (GWEIS) identified loci with significant interactions with smoking on AAO, including genes like ANGPT1 and PLEKHA6. These genes were significantly expressed in brain regions relevant to PD and associated with regulatory elements linked to PD or smoking. Moreover, lead SNPs and proxies were associated with DNA methylation levels in blood, hinting at potential epigenetic mechanisms playing a part in PD onset.

Future Implications

This study not only expands our understanding of the risk factors associated with PD but also paves the way for future research aimed at developing targeted interventions. Considering the implications of these findings, they could potentially be leveraged to devise early detection strategies and disease-modifying therapies, thereby improving patient outcomes in the fight against Parkinson’s disease.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

