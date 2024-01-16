New PAHO/WHO Representative Meets Trinidad and Tobago's Minister of Foreign Affairs

On January 12, 2024, Dr. Gabriel Vivas Francesconi, the newly appointed country representative for the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), made a formal introductory visit to Dr. Amery Browne, Trinidad and Tobago's Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs. The meeting took place at the ministry's headquarters, marking the onset of Francesconi's tenure, who also represents other territories including Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba.

Strengthening Bonds and Presenting Credentials

During this introductory meeting, Francesconi presented his credentials, duly signed by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the Director of the Pan American Sanitary Bureau, Dr. Jarbas Barbosa Da Silva Jr. This presentation symbolizes the commencement of Francesconi's mandate, opening a new chapter in the relationship between Trinidad and Tobago and PAHO/WHO.

Applause for Pandemic Response and Advocacy

Francesconi commended Trinidad and Tobago for their commendable efforts in battling the pandemic. He recognized the country's robust advocacy for vaccine equity on behalf of Caricom and other small island developing states. This advocacy highlights Trinidad and Tobago's commitment to ensuring a fair and equitable distribution of vaccines, a crucial aspect in the global fight against COVID-19.

PAHO's Commitment to Health Priorities

Francesconi reiterated PAHO's unwavering commitment to support Trinidad and Tobago's health priorities, aligning with the country's focus areas. These include combating non-communicable diseases, enhancing universal health coverage, bolstering primary health care, promoting mental health awareness and destigmatization, and strengthening national laboratories. These focus areas are integral in achieving a robust and comprehensive health system, resilient to both current and future health challenges.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties expressing their commitment to strengthen their strategic collaborative relationship. This partnership is fundamental in improving healthcare services and outcomes in Trinidad and Tobago and the broader region that Francesconi represents.