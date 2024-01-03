New Orleans CityBusiness Announces 2024 Events; First Solar Sells $700M in Tax Credits

Every year, New Orleans CityBusiness recognizes outstanding professionals in the New Orleans area through a series of unique events. These accolades honor individuals from diverse sectors for their contributions and influences in their respective fields. In 2024, the events lined up and their nomination deadlines are as follows:

Money Makers

The event acknowledges the notable accomplishments of professionals in banking and finance. The nomination deadline for this event is set for February 26 at 5 p.m.

Empowering Women

This is a tribute to the efforts of companies and organizations in supporting and advancing women in the region. The deadline for nominations is May 31 at 5 p.m.

Leadership in Law

This event honors legal professionals for their success in law and contributions to the community. Nominations are required to be submitted by June 3 at 5 p.m.

Health Care Heroes

The event recognizes individuals in the health care sector for their significant contributions to community well-being. The nomination deadline for this event is also June 3 at 5 p.m.

In other news, First Solar Inc, a leading American solar manufacturer, has recently sold $700 million worth of tax credits earned under the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). This marks the first significant transfer of its kind in the solar industry, setting a precedent for the value and marketability of tax credits included in the act. The company struck two separate deals, selling $500 million and up to $200 million to financial tech provider Fiserv Inc.

The influx of cash is expected to bolster First Solar’s liquidity as it expands its manufacturing presence with a $1.1 billion investment in a new facility in Louisiana, along with other investments in Alabama and Ohio. The company secured these tax credits by selling photovoltaic solar modules produced in 2023 with domestic components at its factories in Ohio and California.

The proposed Louisiana facility is expected to generate more than 700 new jobs and harness research from the University of Louisiana Lafayette’s solar energy laboratory. Construction of the new plant commenced in September and is slated for completion in 2026.