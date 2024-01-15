en English
Health

New Order Unveils ‘Blue Monday’ T-Shirt for Suicide Prevention

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
The iconic British band, New Order, has launched a new t-shirt themed on their classic track ‘Blue Monday’ in collaboration with the mental health charity, CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably). This marks the second consecutive year of this initiative, bolstering the band’s commitment to mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Embodying the Essence of ‘Blue Monday’

The 2024 edition t-shirt bears the poignant ‘Blue Monday’ lyric, ‘How does it feel?’. This resonates deeply with the charity’s mission, encouraging conversations around mental health and conveying a sense of empathy towards those struggling. Band members worked alongside renowned designer Peter Saville, who is acclaimed for his work on the original 1983 ‘Blue Monday’ track artwork, to develop this t-shirt. Priced at £25, £10 from each sale directly supports CALM’s life-saving work.

New Order: Ambassadors for Mental Health

Demonstrating their dedication to the cause, New Order serves as ambassadors for CALM, advocating the importance of open dialogues about mental health. They emphasize the potential life-changing, even life-saving, impact of such discussions. In a show of their commitment, band members Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris have engaged in public conversations about mental health, even making an appearance in Parliament.

Reflecting on Past Struggles

In their discussions, they reflected on the mental health struggles of Joy Division frontman, Ian Curtis. They recognized, in hindsight, that Curtis’s issues extended beyond epilepsy, underscoring the importance of understanding and addressing mental health. CALM’s CEO, Simon Gunning, lauded the partnership and the t-shirt’s creative approach to raising awareness and funds for mental health support.

Aside from their mental health advocacy, New Order has supported other causes through charity t-shirts, including aid for Ukraine and environmental awareness with the No Music On A Dead Planet organisation. This broad spectrum of activism underscores the band’s commitment to using their platform for positive change.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

