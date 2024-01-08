New Omicron Sub-Variant JN.1 Detected in Pakistan: Health Ministry Confirms Four Cases

Four cases of a new variant of COVID-19, dubbed JN1, have been reported in Pakistan. This variant, a sub-variant of the notorious Omicron, has been designated as a variant of interest by the World Health Organization (WHO). The Pakistani Ministry of Health’s spokesperson confirmed that all the affected individuals experienced mild symptoms and have since recovered without complications.

Monitoring the Situation

The emergence of this new sub-variant is of concern, especially for elderly individuals with multiple comorbidities. However, the Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr. Nadeem Jan, is closely monitoring the situation. He confirmed that border health services and national and provincial health authorities’ labs are fully operational and on high alert. Dr. Jan also highlighted that 90 percent of Pakistan’s population is vaccinated, reducing the potential for severe complications of COVID-19.

Suspected Cases and Precautions

The Sindh Health Department has identified two suspected cases of the JN.1 variant in passengers arriving at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport from Bangkok and Jeddah. The specific variant is yet to be confirmed, with samples dispatched for comprehensive analysis. Two more passengers arriving from Saudi Arabia and the UAE also tested positive for the new variant. As part of the national effort to protect public health, Pakistani authorities have initiated testing 2% of all international travelers for this variant.

Future Measures and Recommendations

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has decided to perform COVID testing on passengers arriving from abroad, further strengthening the country’s defenses against the spread of COVID-19. The Health Minister advised people to wear masks and maintain social distancing during the winter season to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases. The government’s swift actions and focus on vigilance serve as a reminder of the importance of adhering to health guidelines in these challenging times.