New Mother and Child Hospital Commissioned in Nigeria as part of Sustainable Development Goals

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) has taken a significant stride towards bettering maternal and child health in Nigeria. A new 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital has been constructed and equipped in Tsamiya village of Kebbi State, and handed over to the state government. The facility was officially commissioned by the Governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Nasir Idris.

Part of a Larger Initiative

This hospital is part of a larger initiative that includes over 40 units of similar facilities across the nation. All these hospitals are constructed and fully equipped by the OSSAP-SDGs. The initiative aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically SDG-3 - 'Quality Health and Well-being for all'. The aim is to provide accessible and state-of-the-art healthcare and thereby improve maternal and child health outcomes in the region.

Improvement of Healthcare Infrastructure

The project is a reflection of the government's commitment to reducing maternal and infant mortality rates and improving the overall healthcare infrastructure in Nigeria. Each facility is built to international standards and comes fully equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment, including an Operating Theatre, Labour Room, Recovery Rooms, Children's Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Private and General Wards, Scanning Room, Consultation Rooms, and Laboratory, amongst others.

Commissioning and Future Plans

The commissioning of the hospital was officiated by Governor Nasir Idris. He expressed optimism that this project would help reduce child and maternal mortality and improve maternal health in the state and neighboring regions. The state government has committed to supporting the services at the hospital by constructing staff quarters for healthcare professionals.

The Road to Achieving SDGs

Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, highlighted the direct link between the Mother and Child Hospital and the achievement of SDG-3, and other cross-cutting SDGs. She emphasized the significance of such strategic interventions, especially in the face of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. She also expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his leadership and commitment to working closely with sub-national governments to deliver key interventions that will fast-track the achievement of the SDGs in Nigeria.