Health

New Migraine Diagnosis in Older Adults Linked to Increased Accident Risk

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:05 pm EST
New Migraine Diagnosis in Older Adults Linked to Increased Accident Risk

A recent study conducted by the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus has brought to light a disconcerting correlation between the onset of migraines in older adult drivers and a heightened risk of motor vehicle accidents. The research, prominently published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, conveyed a risk increase of over three times for newly diagnosed migraine sufferers, compared to peers without the condition.

A Comprehensive Investigation

The investigation spanned five years, monitoring the driving habits of over 2,500 active drivers between the ages of 65 and 79 across five U.S. locations. Interestingly, those with a prior history of migraines demonstrated no elevated likelihood of accidents after the study’s base parameters were set, though they were observed to brake hard more frequently.

Migraine Onset and Accident Risk

However, the study participants who were newly diagnosed with migraine symptoms during the course of the research were found to be three times more likely to be involved in a crash within just one year of their diagnosis. This startling revelation firmly establishes a link between the onset of migraines and an increase in driving risk in an age group that is already often under scrutiny for road safety.

Impact of Migraine Medication on Driving

The research also delved into the potential impact of migraine management medication on driving safety. It found that these medications did not significantly influence the relationship between migraines and driving performance or crash risk. However, it’s important to note that only a small fraction of the study sample was using acute migraine medications.

Implications and Recommendations

Carolyn DiGuiseppi, the lead author of the study, strongly advises patients with a new migraine diagnosis to discuss driving safety with their healthcare providers. This research, sponsored by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, underscores the critical need for increased awareness and precaution among older drivers newly experiencing migraine symptoms, in order to maintain road safety.

It’s worth noting that approximately 39 million Americans currently live with migraines, many of whom do not seek proper medical intervention or diagnosis. With migraines capable of lasting anywhere from a few hours to a week, and popular home remedies such as foot soaks and over-the-counter medications offering varying degrees of relief, the importance of medical consultation and a conscious approach to driving cannot be overstated.


