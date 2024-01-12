en English
Health

New Mexico Grapples with Alcohol Crisis: A Push for Increased Taxes

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
The state of New Mexico is grappling with an alarming alcohol crisis, marked by the highest rate of alcohol-related deaths in the United States, a grim figure that triples the national average. At the forefront of this crisis, the University of New Mexico Hospital’s Medical Intensive Care Unit reveals a startling reality, where one in every eight beds cradles a patient marred by alcohol-induced afflictions. The gravity of this public health crisis has led to a renewed demand for legislative action to stem the tide of this escalating issue.

Proposed Increase in Alcohol Taxes

In a bid to address the spiraling crisis, public health advocates are lobbying for an increase in the state’s alcohol taxes. Senator Shannon Pinto, along with other lawmakers, propose a hike of 25 cents per drink. The revenue accrued from this increase is intended to fund treatment and prevention programs, targeting the roots of the crisis. Notably, New Mexico’s alcohol taxes have remained static for three decades, adhering to rates instituted in 1994, without any adjustments for inflation.

Optimism Amidst Previous Failures

Despite the veto of a penny tax increase by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in the last session, advocates maintain a sanguine outlook for the new tax bill. This newfound optimism stems from the bill’s detailed provisions and its exemption of local microbreweries, wineries, and distilleries from the tax increase, a move likely to soften resistance from these sectors.

Opposition and Support for the Bill

The proposed tax hike has drawn criticism and caution from several quarters. Critics express doubts over the government’s capacity to utilize the funds efficiently. Meanwhile, industry lobbyists caution against opposition from alcohol and hospitality businesses. Nevertheless, the bill also carries the promise of being more prescriptive in fund allocation, listing over 40 potential recipients aimed at mitigating alcohol-related harm. This extensive blueprint has attracted support from various organizations, signaling a robust backing for the initiative.

Health United States
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

