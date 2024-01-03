New Medical Equipment and Services Announced by BSUTH’s New Chief Medical Director

The newly appointed Chief Medical Director of the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Dr. Stephen Hwande, has disclosed the procurement of state-of-the-art medical equipment, marking a significant stride in healthcare delivery in Benue State. In an address in Makurdi, he outlined the purchase of cytological machines, instrumental in the early detection and treatment of cervical cancer. These machines, he asserted, have the capability to identify cervical cancer at the pre-malignant stage, potentially saving countless lives.

Reviving Essential Medical Services

Dr. Hwande also reported the resumption of endoscopy services at BSUTH, which are crucial for diagnosing conditions such as ulcers. Additionally, he announced that the hospital is set to commence its first round of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments in March, providing hope for many families grappling with infertility.

Addressing Lassa Fever Outbreak

In response to the recent Lassa Fever outbreak, Dr. Hwande disclosed that the hospital has isolated five cases, with one confirmed, and is actively tracing and treating individuals who were in contact with the patients. This proactive approach to disease control underscores the hospital’s commitment to public health and safety.

Commitment to Service Delivery and Staff Welfare

Reiterating his dedication to service delivery, Dr. Hwande expressed his commitment to the full implementation of the hospital’s 2024 budget. This includes provisions for staff promotions and recruitment, aiming to augment the hospital’s service delivery. Also, he announced the birth of the first baby of the year at BSUTH, a boy named master Fanen Taave. Born at 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day, he weighed in at 3.0 kg, symbolizing a beacon of hope and new beginnings.