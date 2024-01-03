en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

New Medical Equipment and Services Announced by BSUTH’s New Chief Medical Director

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
New Medical Equipment and Services Announced by BSUTH’s New Chief Medical Director

The newly appointed Chief Medical Director of the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Dr. Stephen Hwande, has disclosed the procurement of state-of-the-art medical equipment, marking a significant stride in healthcare delivery in Benue State. In an address in Makurdi, he outlined the purchase of cytological machines, instrumental in the early detection and treatment of cervical cancer. These machines, he asserted, have the capability to identify cervical cancer at the pre-malignant stage, potentially saving countless lives.

Reviving Essential Medical Services

Dr. Hwande also reported the resumption of endoscopy services at BSUTH, which are crucial for diagnosing conditions such as ulcers. Additionally, he announced that the hospital is set to commence its first round of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments in March, providing hope for many families grappling with infertility.

Addressing Lassa Fever Outbreak

In response to the recent Lassa Fever outbreak, Dr. Hwande disclosed that the hospital has isolated five cases, with one confirmed, and is actively tracing and treating individuals who were in contact with the patients. This proactive approach to disease control underscores the hospital’s commitment to public health and safety.

Commitment to Service Delivery and Staff Welfare

Reiterating his dedication to service delivery, Dr. Hwande expressed his commitment to the full implementation of the hospital’s 2024 budget. This includes provisions for staff promotions and recruitment, aiming to augment the hospital’s service delivery. Also, he announced the birth of the first baby of the year at BSUTH, a boy named master Fanen Taave. Born at 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day, he weighed in at 3.0 kg, symbolizing a beacon of hope and new beginnings.

0
Health Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Interactive Map Unveils Hygiene Ratings of Midlands Eateries

By BNN Correspondents

MHRA Launches International Recognition Procedure for Faster Access to New Medicines

By Quadri Adejumo

'Pyjama Washing Debate' Sparks Off on Today Show

By Salman Khan

Gramps Morgan Headlines 'Meharry at The Bluebird' to Promote Sobriety in 'Dry January'

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Firsts: Babies Born as 2024 Dawns, with Twins Split Across ...
@Health · 9 mins
New Year's Firsts: Babies Born as 2024 Dawns, with Twins Split Across ...
heart comment 0
New Study Unravels the Mechanism Behind Cannabis-Induced Appetite Stimulation

By BNN Correspondents

New Study Unravels the Mechanism Behind Cannabis-Induced Appetite Stimulation
Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives

By BNN Correspondents

Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives
Sudden Closure of St. Louis’s Largest Nursing Home: Residents Displaced, Company Under Scrutiny

By BNN Correspondents

Sudden Closure of St. Louis's Largest Nursing Home: Residents Displaced, Company Under Scrutiny
Kwara State’s Crusade for Cleanliness: A Beacon of Hygiene in Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Kwara State's Crusade for Cleanliness: A Beacon of Hygiene in Nigeria
Latest Headlines
World News
2023: A Tale of Two Economic Approaches
1 min
2023: A Tale of Two Economic Approaches
South Africa's Pivotal General Election: A Shift in the Political Landscape
1 min
South Africa's Pivotal General Election: A Shift in the Political Landscape
PGA Tour Announces Prize Money Distribution for Tournaments: A Total of $402.4 Million
2 mins
PGA Tour Announces Prize Money Distribution for Tournaments: A Total of $402.4 Million
Africa's Political Landscape: A Resurgence of Military Juntas and Democracy on Trial
2 mins
Africa's Political Landscape: A Resurgence of Military Juntas and Democracy on Trial
Akron-Westfield Repeats Victory in Iowa High School Basketball
2 mins
Akron-Westfield Repeats Victory in Iowa High School Basketball
High-Stakes Matches Define Metro Holiday Tournament's Semifinals
2 mins
High-Stakes Matches Define Metro Holiday Tournament's Semifinals
Saint Thomas Triumphs Over Guilford in High School Basketball Game
2 mins
Saint Thomas Triumphs Over Guilford in High School Basketball Game
Political Uproar, Fuel Crisis, and Global Unrest: A Recap of Recent Events
3 mins
Political Uproar, Fuel Crisis, and Global Unrest: A Recap of Recent Events
Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events
3 mins
Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app