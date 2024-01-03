en English
Health

New MaxiVision Super Speciality Eye Hospital Opens in Tamil Nadu

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
New MaxiVision Super Speciality Eye Hospital Opens in Tamil Nadu

K. N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, inaugurated a new MaxiVision Super Speciality Eye Hospital in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu. This inauguration marks a significant milestone in the expansion efforts of MaxiVision, which is part of their ‘Project Velicham’ initiative. The project, which is in partnership with the Tamil Nadu State government through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), aims to establish a series of super specialty eye hospitals across the state.

Expansion of MaxiVision’s Presence in Tamil Nadu

The Tiruchi hospital is the third MaxiVision facility in the central districts of Tamil Nadu, joining the existing hospitals in Thanjavur and Perambalur. The establishment of this new facility is a testament to MaxiVision’s commitment to deliver top-notch eye care services to the people of Tamil Nadu. It represents a significant step forward in ensuring accessibility to advanced ophthalmic treatments and services in the region.

MaxiVision’s Robust Suite of Advanced Treatments

The hospital is equipped with cutting-edge technology and offers a broad range of advanced eye care treatments. Notable amongst these are robotic laser cataract surgery, therapies for diabetic retinal eye diseases, LASIK, and CLEAR lenticular procedures. These state-of-the-art treatments are designed to provide optimal care and yield the best possible outcomes for patients.

Notable Attendees at the Inauguration

The inauguration event saw the presence of several notable figures, including Tiruchi Mayor M. Anbazhagan, and MaxiVision’s promoter-chairman G.S.K. Velu, director A. Ganesan, Group CEO V.S. Sudheer, and regional medical director Shibu Varkey. Their attendance signifies the importance of this event and underscores the collaborative effort between MaxiVision and the Tamil Nadu government to improve eye care services in the state.

The inauguration of this new Super Speciality Eye Hospital is a significant milestone in Tamil Nadu’s healthcare sector. It demonstrates the concerted efforts of MaxiVision and the state government to enhance the quality and accessibility of eye care in the region.

Health India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

