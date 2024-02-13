New Light-based Detection Methods Unveil Aging Skin Secrets for Early Disease Detection

Unmasking Aging Skin Secrets: New Light-based Detection Methods on the Horizon

February 13, 2024 - Aston University researchers have discovered a striking difference in the appearance of aging skin compared to younger skin when viewed under polarized laser light. This breakthrough could open doors to non-invasive light-based techniques for early detection of diseases, including cancer, in older individuals.

Decoding Aging Skin: Light Scattering Reveals the Truth

The study, spearheaded by Professor Igor Meglinski, has unveiled the unique light scattering properties of aging skin. This phenomenon is attributed to changes in skin texture and the depletion of collagen fibers. The comprehensive analysis of human skin polarization properties offers an unprecedented opportunity for developing non-invasive techniques for early detection of skin conditions in the elderly.

Extending the 'Healthspan': The Human Longevity Laboratory

In a parallel development, the Potocsnak Longevity Institute at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine has launched the Human Longevity Laboratory. The aim is to study the relationship between chronological age and biological age, focusing on disadvantaged populations at risk for accelerated aging, such as those with chronic HIV infections.

The research protocol encompasses assessments across various organ systems and molecular profiling of the epigenome. The team plans to enroll a diverse cohort to understand how aging affects different populations and launch clinical trials testing interventions to slow aging.

Optimizing Cancer Treatment for Older Patients

Meanwhile, a study focusing on older adults with metastatic prostate cancer has found a high symptom burden associated with treatment. Common symptoms include fatigue, insomnia, poor wellbeing, pain, and decreased appetite. Frailty was found to exacerbate treatment toxicity, emphasizing the importance of regular symptom monitoring to inform supportive care approaches.

The challenge lies in accurately assessing an older patient's physiologic age and patient-specific values in tailoring locoregional therapy. Geriatric assessment tools can help optimize treatment for older patients with cancer, identifying vulnerabilities not routinely captured in oncologic assessments.

Collaborative Efforts to Fight Aging and Cancer

The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research and the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation have selected six investigators to receive grants for their collaborative program aimed at improving our understanding of the links between aging and cancer. The projects, each pairing a lab focused on aging with another working on cancer research, aim to address the underfunding and underrepresentation of older patients in clinical trials.

These developments mark a significant stride in understanding aging and its implications on health and disease. The potential for non-invasive detection methods and personalized treatment strategies could revolutionize healthcare for older individuals.

