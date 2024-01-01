en English
Cybersecurity

New Laws in Pennsylvania: A Comprehensive Look at Changes in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:58 pm EST
As the calendar flips to 2024, Pennsylvania ushers in a slew of new laws and regulations that will impact various facets of life. Among the most impactful measures, the state has broadened the scope of criminal record sealing laws, allowing for a greater number of records to be concealed from the public eye. This marks a significant shift in the state’s approach to criminal justice, potentially reducing the number of individuals in the probation system and county jails, thanks to a comprehensive reform.

Stringent Measures Against Package Theft

A noteworthy legal alteration is the classification of porch pirating, or package theft, as a felony. A grading system has been instituted to escalate penalties, particularly for repeat offenders. This move is complemented by the inclusion of a Deputy Attorney General in the Attorney General’s Office, specifically dedicated to prosecuting retail theft cases.

Changes in Law Enforcement and Cybersecurity

In the realm of law enforcement, the fitness requirements for prospective police officers have been eased. At the same time, the state has reinforced its cybersecurity measures for insurance entities. These organizations are now obliged to carry out risk assessments, formulate protocols, and disclose data breaches promptly.

Revisions in Pet Laws and Healthcare

Pet owners and pet shops face new obligations under the revised laws. Dogs must be licensed at three months of age, and licenses need to be transferred when ownership changes. Pet shops are mandated to provide comprehensive information about dogs up for sale or adoption. In addition, dangerous dogs are required to be muzzled and restrained. In the healthcare sector, fentanyl testing has become routine in hospital urine drug screenings, and Governor Shapiro has signed legislation to eliminate out-of-pocket costs for genetic cancer syndrome testing.

Updates in Education and Tax Laws

Education sees changes as well, with teachers now permitted to wear religious garb, and schools granted more flexibility in meeting annual instruction time requirements. Low-income families are set to benefit from an enhanced tax credit for child and dependent care. Public universities, in an attempt to increase transparency, are now required to disclose more personnel information.

Policy Changes for Military Families and Voter Registration

New policies have also been implemented to ensure that children of active-duty military members can enroll in school districts prior to their families moving to Pennsylvania. A significant update in driver’s license and state ID processes allows for automatic voter registration, with an opt-out option available. On a final note, the property tax and rent rebate program for seniors has been expanded, and the Pennsylvania Preferred Organic program has been permanently established, in a bid to support organic food initiatives.

Cybersecurity Health Law
