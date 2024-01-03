New Jersey’s Battle Against Lung Cancer: A Tale of Progress and Persisting Disparities

The American Lung Association’s State of Lung Cancer report has unveiled a detailed examination of lung cancer statistics across various American states. Notably, New Jersey has emerged with a lower lung cancer incidence rate, and an above-average survival rate, painting a relatively positive picture of the state’s battle against this lethal disease. However, the study underlines persistent racial disparities that require attention.

New Jersey’s Fight Against Lung Cancer

New Jersey has made significant strides in combating lung cancer, as demonstrated by the latest report. The state has a lower lung cancer incidence rate of 51.8 new cases per 100,000 people, compared to the national average of 54.6. This marks a 19% improvement over the past five years, indicating effective cancer control efforts. Further, New Jersey ranks 8th among the 42 states that provided survival data, boasting an above-average survival rate for lung cancer patients.

Racial Disparities: A Continuing Challenge

Despite these promising indicators, the report draws attention to significant racial disparities within New Jersey’s healthcare system. An alarming 25.9% of Black individuals diagnosed with lung cancer in the state did not receive any form of treatment. This figure surpasses the national average of 22.4% for Black lung cancer patients and significantly exceeds the 19.8% rate for white patients in the state. The data underscores the critical need for interventions to ensure equitable healthcare access and outcomes for all demographic groups.

Radon: An Unseen Threat

Alongside these findings, the report highlights the presence of radon, a radioactive gas detected at high levels in nearly 10% of New Jersey homes. Responsible for an estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths every year nationwide, radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among people who have never smoked. The American Lung Association and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection are partnering to offer free radon testing kits to residents in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in an effort to mitigate this risk.