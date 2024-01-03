en English
Health

New Jersey Yet to Implement Laws Against Smoking in Vehicles with Children

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:43 pm EST
New Jersey Yet to Implement Laws Against Smoking in Vehicles with Children

In the throes of 2024, New Jersey remains one of the states without legislation prohibiting smoking or vaping in personal vehicles when children are present. Despite efforts to pass such laws in 2015 and 2022, the initiative did not progress beyond the committee stage. This starkly contrasts with nine other states that have successfully enacted laws to protect children from the perils of secondhand smoke in vehicles.

Other States Lead the Charge

States such as Arkansas, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia have implemented child-protective smoking laws, with age restrictions for child passengers varying. The age limit for protection under these laws ranges from children under 8 to under 18 years old.

New Jersey’s Current Smoke-Free Regulations

The existing Smoke-Free Air Act in New Jersey, effective since 2006, covers public spaces and public transit. It also includes a ban on vaping in specific public areas, such as parks and beaches. However, it does not impose any regulations on smoking or vaping in private vehicles.

Varied Stances Across the Country

Interestingly, Pennsylvania is among five states that have explicit exemptions for personal vehicles from their state smoking restrictions. On the other hand, 13 states specifically prohibit smoking in vehicles used by home-based or commercial childcare facilities for children’s transportation. However, once again, New Jersey does not fall within this group.

Implications and Future Considerations

The lack of such legislation in New Jersey raises questions about the potential health risks for children exposed to secondhand smoke in personal vehicles. As more states continue to adopt these protective measures, it remains to be seen whether New Jersey will follow suit and update its Smoke-Free Air Act to include private vehicles. This could be an essential step in further safeguarding children’s health and reducing their exposure to secondhand smoke.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

