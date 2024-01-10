New Health Centres Inaugurated in Khammam District by Revenue Minister

On a mission to enhance public health, especially for the underprivileged, the State government of Khammam district has opened new buildings for primary health sub-centres in three villages of Khammam Rural mandal. The inauguration ceremony was led by Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

New Medical Facilities

The new health centres, situated in Mallemadugu, Edulapuram, and Kondapuram, are an integral part of the government’s health enhancement strategy. Furthermore, small clinics known as Palle Dawakhanas have been established in villages to improve the accessibility of medical services.

Democratic Rule and Promises

The minister emphasized that the Congress government, elected for its democratic rule, has already initiated implementing its six electoral guarantees, with two being acted upon within two days of their formation. The government is actively addressing public needs and ensuring the delivery of promises despite previous debts.

Active Construction and Future Plans

During the inauguration, District Collector VP Gautam reported that 56 primary health sub-centre buildings are under construction, each costing Rs 20 lakh. The aim is to provide better medical services to the public. The inauguration was also graced by officials, including Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt and Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi.