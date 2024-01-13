en English
China

New Gene CTR9 Linked to Increased Risk of Myeloid Malignancies: A Breakthrough Discovery

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:38 am EST
In a breakthrough discovery, an international research team led by scientists from China and the United States has identified a new gene, CTR9, that is significantly associated with an increased risk of developing myeloid malignancies, including leukemia. Myeloid malignancies are a group of severe diseases characterized by the bone marrow’s failure to produce adequate healthy blood cells.

The Significance of CTR9

The identification of the CTR9 gene is pivotal, as its loss-of-function can disrupt the regulation of hematopoietic stem cells, leading to a tenfold increase in the likelihood of an individual developing a myeloid malignancy. This discovery was achieved by conducting rare variant association studies on a large cohort, analyzing a staggering 460,000 blood cancer patient bio samples provided by the UK Biobank, a comprehensive biomedical database.

Implications for Early Diagnosis

Currently, stem cell transplants represent an effective treatment for blood cancers. However, the scarcity of donors poses a substantial challenge, underlining the importance of early diagnosis methods. In this context, the discovery of the CTR9 gene holds substantial potential. Lead author Zhao Jiawei mentioned that screening for this gene might become a part of future health checks, thereby identifying potential blood cancer patients in the early stages of the disease.

A Word of Caution

Despite the groundbreaking nature of the findings, Zhao Jiawei cautioned that the study primarily used European data. As a result, the applicability of the findings to people from other regions, such as Asia and Africa, remains unconfirmed and necessitates further research.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

