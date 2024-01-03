en English
Health

New Findings Broaden Understanding of Immune System; Potential CKD Severity Markers Identified

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
New Findings Broaden Understanding of Immune System; Potential CKD Severity Markers Identified

A recent study has made a significant discovery that could revolutionize our understanding of the immune system. Researchers have found that the interleukin-33 (IL-33) receptor ST2, which was initially thought to be only present on type 2 immune cells, is also expressed on type 1 immune cells. This alters the longstanding belief that ST2 was exclusive to cells like T helper 2 cells, mast cells, and type 2 innate lymphoid cells. These cells are involved in allergic inflammation and type 2 immune responses through the production of IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13.

ST2’s Newfound Presence on Type 1 Immune Cells

According to the new findings, the IL-33 receptor is present on CD8 cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) and CD4 T1 cells as well. These are type 1 immune cells, and the presence of the IL-33 receptor is crucial for their activation and proliferation during infections with replicating viruses. Unlike type 2 immune cells that constantly express ST2 at high levels due to the influence of the GATA-3 transcription factor associated with type 2 immunity, type 1 immune cells only exhibit ST2 transiently during activation and at lower levels. This is controlled by T-bet and STAT4 transcription factors related to type 1 immunity.

Implications of the Discovery

The discovery of ST2 expression on type 1 immune cells suggests that transcriptional regulation plays a role in managing IL-33 responsiveness among different T cell subsets. Each subset plays a unique role in the immune system, and this discovery could help to further our understanding of these roles and how they interact. However, the specific molecular mechanisms behind this regulatory process have not yet been fully understood. This opens up new avenues for research and could potentially lead to breakthroughs in our understanding of the immune system and how it responds to various threats.

Unrelated Study on Chronic Kidney Disease

In an unrelated study, researchers investigated the correlation between neutrophil to lymphocyte ratio (NLR) and platelet to lymphocyte ratio (PLR) with proteinuria in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients. The study included 85 CKD patients with proteinuria and found that NLR and PLR were positively correlated with proteinuria in stages IIIA, IIIB, and IV of CKD with more than 80% predictive sensitivity and specificity. This research highlights the potential use of NLR and PLR as novel predictive markers for monitoring the severity of CKD. This could assist in early detection and monitoring of CKD, potentially leading to improved treatment outcomes for patients.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

