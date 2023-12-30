New E-Cigarette Tax in Indonesia Faces Criticism from PAVENAS

Indonesia’s finance ministry has made an official announcement regarding the implementation of a new tax on electronic cigarettes, set to begin from January 1. This new tax will be an addition of 10 percent to the existing excise tariff on e-cigarettes. The government’s motive behind this tax imposition is to curb the increasing trend of vaping among the populace. Health concerns associated with the long-term usage of electronic cigarettes have been cited as a primary reason for this tax.

Level Playing Field Against Conventional Cigarettes

The introduction of the additional tax on e-cigarettes aims to create a balanced competition with conventional cigarettes. Back in 2018, Indonesia, known for having one of the highest smoking rates globally, had already imposed a 57 percent excise tax on e-cigarette essences. Despite having a tax on traditional cigarettes, the country is taking further steps to regulate vaping products.

Objections from PAVENAS

The implementation of this tax has not gone without criticism. A group of e-cigarette producers and consumers, known as PAVENAS (The Association of Indonesian National Vapes), argue that the tax’s timing is problematic. They believe there was insufficient discussion before the decision and the fact that excise tariffs are set to increase the following year adds to their concerns. PAVENAS is contemplating legal action against the government if the new tax sees the light of day.

Call for Postponement and Transparency

PAVENAS has requested the Ministry of Finance to delay the taxation on e-cigarettes until 2027. The group is urging the government to be transparent and fair in policy formulation, involving the business players directly. Labeling the plan to impose cigarette taxes on e-cigarettes in 2024 as hasty, they fear a severe impact on entrepreneurs, consumers, and industry players. PAVENAS is asking for a transition period similar to the one implemented for conventional cigarette taxes in 2014. They are also advocating for openness and transparency in the policy formulation process related to the electric cigarette industry.