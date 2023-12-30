en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

New E-Cigarette Tax in Indonesia Faces Criticism from PAVENAS

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:31 pm EST
New E-Cigarette Tax in Indonesia Faces Criticism from PAVENAS

Indonesia’s finance ministry has made an official announcement regarding the implementation of a new tax on electronic cigarettes, set to begin from January 1. This new tax will be an addition of 10 percent to the existing excise tariff on e-cigarettes. The government’s motive behind this tax imposition is to curb the increasing trend of vaping among the populace. Health concerns associated with the long-term usage of electronic cigarettes have been cited as a primary reason for this tax.

Level Playing Field Against Conventional Cigarettes

The introduction of the additional tax on e-cigarettes aims to create a balanced competition with conventional cigarettes. Back in 2018, Indonesia, known for having one of the highest smoking rates globally, had already imposed a 57 percent excise tax on e-cigarette essences. Despite having a tax on traditional cigarettes, the country is taking further steps to regulate vaping products.

Objections from PAVENAS

The implementation of this tax has not gone without criticism. A group of e-cigarette producers and consumers, known as PAVENAS (The Association of Indonesian National Vapes), argue that the tax’s timing is problematic. They believe there was insufficient discussion before the decision and the fact that excise tariffs are set to increase the following year adds to their concerns. PAVENAS is contemplating legal action against the government if the new tax sees the light of day.

Call for Postponement and Transparency

PAVENAS has requested the Ministry of Finance to delay the taxation on e-cigarettes until 2027. The group is urging the government to be transparent and fair in policy formulation, involving the business players directly. Labeling the plan to impose cigarette taxes on e-cigarettes in 2024 as hasty, they fear a severe impact on entrepreneurs, consumers, and industry players. PAVENAS is asking for a transition period similar to the one implemented for conventional cigarette taxes in 2014. They are also advocating for openness and transparency in the policy formulation process related to the electric cigarette industry.

0
Health Indonesia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ian Russell Recognized in King's New Year Honours for Championing Online Child Safety

By BNN Correspondents

Living Funerals: A Transformative Approach to Confronting Mortality

By BNN Correspondents

Hanoi's Air Pollution Crisis: A Silent, Invisible Enemy

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Winter Wellness: Health-Promoting Warm Beverages for the Cold Season

By BNN Correspondents

GLP-1 Drugs Transform Obesity Treatment Amidst Challenges ...
@Health · 18 mins
GLP-1 Drugs Transform Obesity Treatment Amidst Challenges ...
heart comment 0
Cambodia Braces for Heat: Ministry of Health Issues Preventive Advisory for 2024 Dry Season

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodia Braces for Heat: Ministry of Health Issues Preventive Advisory for 2024 Dry Season
Numerology Predictions for 2024: A Year of Promise and Growth

By Salman Khan

Numerology Predictions for 2024: A Year of Promise and Growth
Effective Hedonism: The Art of Feeling Good by Doing Good

By BNN Correspondents

Effective Hedonism: The Art of Feeling Good by Doing Good
Philippines Health Department Reports Spike in Firecracker Injuries Ahead of New Year’s Eve

By BNN Correspondents

Philippines Health Department Reports Spike in Firecracker Injuries Ahead of New Year's Eve
Latest Headlines
World News
US Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel: A Strategic Move or a Bypass of Oversight?
15 seconds
US Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel: A Strategic Move or a Bypass of Oversight?
Ian Russell Recognized in King's New Year Honours for Championing Online Child Safety
40 seconds
Ian Russell Recognized in King's New Year Honours for Championing Online Child Safety
Living Funerals: A Transformative Approach to Confronting Mortality
2 mins
Living Funerals: A Transformative Approach to Confronting Mortality
Senate Committee Rejects Public Executions for Capital Offenses, Cites Human Rights and International Conventions
6 mins
Senate Committee Rejects Public Executions for Capital Offenses, Cites Human Rights and International Conventions
Brazil Urges Peaceful Resolution Amid International Tensions
7 mins
Brazil Urges Peaceful Resolution Amid International Tensions
Zambia's Socialist Party Raises Alarm Over President's Influence on Judiciary
9 mins
Zambia's Socialist Party Raises Alarm Over President's Influence on Judiciary
Netherlands Triumphs in United Cup Debut Against Norway
9 mins
Netherlands Triumphs in United Cup Debut Against Norway
Zambia's National Assembly Holds Ground: Expelled PF MPs to Retain Seats
13 mins
Zambia's National Assembly Holds Ground: Expelled PF MPs to Retain Seats
Hanoi's Air Pollution Crisis: A Silent, Invisible Enemy
14 mins
Hanoi's Air Pollution Crisis: A Silent, Invisible Enemy
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
34 mins
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
3 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
3 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
3 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
3 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
4 hours
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app