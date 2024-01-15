New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection

In a bid to control the spread of COVID-19 and provide appropriate treatment, the accurate and swift diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infections has become essential. While RT-qPCR has been the go-to method for diagnosis, it is hamstrung by lengthy detection times, the necessity of clinical laboratory settings, and the need for specialized equipment and personnel. In response to these constraints, researchers have developed innovative diagnostic technologies.

Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Technology

The advent of Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) technology has been a game-changer in this field. This technology offers a rapid, sensitive, and specific nucleic acid detection method that mandates minimal laboratory infrastructure and can generate results within 30 minutes at a constant temperature. Currently, RT-LAMP assays for SARS-CoV-2 RNA are being examined, with visual turbidimetry or fluorescence real-time detection being seen as practical and quick methods.

Lateral Flow Assays (LFA)

Similarly, lateral flow assays (LFA) provide a paper-based platform that can display results in a time span of 5-30 minutes by detecting analytes in complex mixtures. The innovative RT-LAMP assay developed in the study integrates human endogenous quality control targets with coronavirus targets. It uses a lateral flow immunochromatographic strip with heated colloidal gold particles for reliable result interpretation.

Point-of-Care Nucleic Acid Detection Method

This study proposes a point-of-care nucleic acid detection method that combines one-step reverse transcription with LAMP detection, using a lateral flow strip for immediate interpretation of coronavirus nucleic acid test results. The method enables the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 from a swab sample in less than 40 minutes. This represents a significant advancement for rapid COVID-19 nucleic acid diagnosis and large-scale population screening, especially in resource-limited settings.