New Connecticut Law Extends Health Coverage for Military Families

In the wake of a tragedy that saw the death of Sgt. First Class Michael Clark in July 2022, Connecticut has passed a law seeking to rectify a stark discrepancy in health care coverage extended to families of military personnel. The legislation, aptly named the Sgt. First Class Michael Clark TRICARE Reserve Parity Act, was incorporated into the National Defense Authorization Act and subsequently signed into law by President Joe Biden on December 22, 2023.

Addressing a Discrepancy in Health Care Coverage

After Clark’s U.S. Army Reserves unit was struck by lightning, resulting in his untimely death, his family was eligible for only six months of TRICARE health coverage. In stark contrast, families of active-duty service members receive three years of coverage under similar circumstances. This disparity in the provision of health care benefits highlighted a critical need for change, triggering a response from State Rep. Joe Courtney and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

A Legacy of Change

Although the new law does not retroactively benefit the Clark family, it brings a significant change for future bereaved military families. The Sgt. First Class Michael Clark TRICARE Reserve Parity Act extends health care coverage from six months to three years for families of military personnel who die less than 30 days after they are activated. This extension allows for parity between guard and reserve survivor benefits and those provided to active-duty personnel.

Remembering Sgt. First Class Michael Clark

For Rachel Clark, Michael’s widow, the enactment of the law, while not directly beneficial to her family, has provided a meaningful distraction from her grief. More importantly, it allows her husband’s legacy to live on, ensuring that other families do not face the same hardships. The effort to enact this legislation honors those who dedicated their lives to service, ensuring their families receive the care they deserve.