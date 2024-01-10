en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

New Cholesterol Treatment in India: A Potential Game-Changer Amid Affordability Concerns

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:00 pm EST
New Cholesterol Treatment in India: A Potential Game-Changer Amid Affordability Concerns

India, a country grappling with the highest burden of heart disease-related deaths worldwide, may be on the verge of a medical breakthrough. With approximately one-third of all global fatalities due to heart conditions occurring on its soil, a new treatment showing promise in combating high cholesterol levels—a prominent risk factor for heart diseases—could be a game-changer. Yet, amid the optimism, concerns about affordability are casting a shadow on this potential healthcare revolution.

A Paradigm Shift in Heart Disease Treatment

The therapy, administered biannually via injections, stands to redefine the landscape of heart disease treatment in India. The country’s healthcare system has long been combating the specter of high cholesterol levels, a debilitating health issue that significantly contributes to the incidence of heart conditions. The introduction of this groundbreaking treatment could have profound implications for a significant portion of India’s 1.3 billion population.

Challenges of Accessibility and Affordability

Despite the promising prospects, the hefty price tag associated with the new treatment could hinder its widespread adoption. Economic disparities in India notably impact access to healthcare, with the cost of medical treatments often proving prohibitive for a large segment of the population. The pricing of this novel therapy, therefore, is a critical factor that could determine its reach and effectiveness.

The Road Ahead: Balancing Impact and Cost

The potential of this new therapy to revolutionize heart disease treatment in India is considerable. However, its success is contingent on its accessibility and affordability to the general population. Striking a balance between impact and cost, while maintaining the quality of care, will be key to ensuring this innovative treatment delivers on its promise and helps alleviate India’s burden of heart disease.

0
Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Pope Francis Warns Against Gluttony as a Threat to the Planet
In an effort to elucidate the moral and environmental implications of gluttony, Pope Francis addressed the vice during his weekly general audience, terming it as a perilous menace that metamorphoses humans from guardians of the environment into mere consumers and exploiters. The pontiff underscored that even though yielding to a slice of cake might appear
Pope Francis Warns Against Gluttony as a Threat to the Planet
Celebrities Promote Non-Alcoholic Beverage Brands during Dry January
15 mins ago
Celebrities Promote Non-Alcoholic Beverage Brands during Dry January
Navigating Turbulence: A Personal Journey with Turbli and Flying Calmly
16 mins ago
Navigating Turbulence: A Personal Journey with Turbli and Flying Calmly
Fatal Overlook: Inquest Reveals Hospital's Discrepancies in Care of Elderly Patient
4 mins ago
Fatal Overlook: Inquest Reveals Hospital's Discrepancies in Care of Elderly Patient
The Philippines Poised to Become an 'Aging' Population by 2030: UN Report
10 mins ago
The Philippines Poised to Become an 'Aging' Population by 2030: UN Report
Mother and Infant Daughter's Tragic Plunge Highlights Mental Health Crisis
11 mins ago
Mother and Infant Daughter's Tragic Plunge Highlights Mental Health Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Leadership Struggles Plague GOP in Key Battleground States Amid Internal Conflicts
11 seconds
Leadership Struggles Plague GOP in Key Battleground States Amid Internal Conflicts
Baltimore Ravens Update Injury Report: Devin Duvernay Returns to Practice
17 seconds
Baltimore Ravens Update Injury Report: Devin Duvernay Returns to Practice
Asteroid the Size of an Airplane Makes Close Approach to Earth: NASA
59 seconds
Asteroid the Size of an Airplane Makes Close Approach to Earth: NASA
Former Inmate Wins $250,000 Settlement Over Negligent Medical Care
1 min
Former Inmate Wins $250,000 Settlement Over Negligent Medical Care
Pope Francis Warns Against Gluttony as a Threat to the Planet
3 mins
Pope Francis Warns Against Gluttony as a Threat to the Planet
Colorado Rapids Secure German Midfielder Jasper Loffelsend from Real Salt Lake
3 mins
Colorado Rapids Secure German Midfielder Jasper Loffelsend from Real Salt Lake
NFL Coaching Carousel: Pete Carroll's Departure and the Future of the Seahawks
3 mins
NFL Coaching Carousel: Pete Carroll's Departure and the Future of the Seahawks
NFL Players Association Announces All-Pro Team: A Testament to Talent and Recognition
4 mins
NFL Players Association Announces All-Pro Team: A Testament to Talent and Recognition
Kentucky Derby to Feature Record $5 Million Purse in its 150th Edition
4 mins
Kentucky Derby to Feature Record $5 Million Purse in its 150th Edition
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
21 mins
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
53 mins
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
1 hour
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
5 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
6 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
8 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
9 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
9 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
9 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app