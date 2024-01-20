New CCP President Dr. Upul Dissanayake Advocates for Inclusivity and Equity in Healthcare

Dr. Upul Dissanayake, the newly inducted 48th President of the Ceylon College of Physicians (CCP), has pledged his commitment to 'Diversity, Inclusivity and Equity'—a vision that echoes the needs of Sri Lanka's diverse population. Dr. Dissanayake's extensive experience serving in various regions of Sri Lanka has deeply influenced his perspective on healthcare, leading him to emphasize the importance of cultural sensitivity, language inclusivity, and combating misinformation within the healthcare sector.

A Vision for Linguistic and Cultural Inclusivity

Dr. Dissanayake advocates for a multilingual approach to medical education. He posits that while English should be the primary language for global communication, courses in Sinhala and Tamil are equally important to enhance doctor-patient communication within Sri Lanka's diverse linguistic landscape. This innovative approach seeks to bridge the language gap in healthcare and ensure that no patient is left unheard or misunderstood due to language barriers.

Addressing Underrepresentation and Discrimination

Dr. Dissanayake also calls attention to the underrepresentation of minority groups, including the LGBTQ community, in the healthcare sector. He emphasizes the urgent need for equitable healthcare that respects religious and cultural diversity. Dr. Dissanayake vehemently criticizes the continued criminalization of homosexuality and the systemic discrimination faced by individuals with HIV and Hepatitis B in healthcare settings.

CCP's New Path Towards Equity

Under Dr. Dissanayake's leadership, the CCP is poised to embrace Sri Lanka's diversity and promote inclusivity and equity in healthcare across the nation. His vision is not merely a commitment; it is a call to action for every healthcare provider to challenge the status quo, educate themselves, and work tirelessly to end discrimination in healthcare. His presidency signifies a hopeful turning point in Sri Lanka's healthcare narrative, with the promise of a more inclusive and equitable future for all.