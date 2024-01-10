en English
Health

New Career Structure Unveiled for Adult Social Care Workforce

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:39 pm EST
New Career Structure Unveiled for Adult Social Care Workforce

The Department of Health and Social Care has ushered in a novel career structure for the adult social care workforce, which has been dubbed the care workforce pathway. This structure is designed to categorize direct care roles into four distinct levels, with the primary goal of providing clear career progression within the field. The initiative is the result of a collaborative development process with Skills for Care, members of the adult social care workforce, and individuals who utilize care and support services.

A Collaborative Endeavor

The conception of the pathway was significantly influenced by feedback sourced from a call for evidence conducted over an eight-week period in April and May 2023. The care workforce pathway signals the first phase in a series of planned developments intended to augment career opportunities and bolster the workforce in the adult social care sector. It is a reflection of an earnest effort to address the needs and insights of both service providers and recipients in shaping a more structured and rewarding career environment for care workers.

Investing in the Future of Care

The new career pathway for care workers is backed by a substantial £75 million in funding. The Level 2 Adult Social Care Certificate Qualification, set for delivery in June, is supported by an investment of £53.9 million. The workforce development component is expected to fund around 116,000 training courses and qualifications, 34,000 Care Certificate qualifications from June 2024 to the end of March 2025, and continuous professional development for approximately 35,000 eligible professionals. This initiative is aimed at empowering the domestic workforce and enhancing the public’s perception and experience of a career in care.

Addressing Workforce Shortages

For some time, the sector has grappled with workforce shortages. The funding includes provisions for training and development, in addition to the launch of a new Level 2 Adult Social Care Certificate qualification. The plans also encompass funding for local authorities and adult social care providers to allocate towards the training and supervision of new social work and nurse apprentices. The ultimate goal is to professionalize the sector and attract more young people to social care as a promising career choice.

The Department of Health and Social Care has introduced this national care career structure with clearly defined roles and professional development opportunities for the adult social care workforce. The initiative includes a new Level 2 Adult Social Care Certificate qualification, a commitment of £75 million to recruit and retain individuals in the domestic care workforce, and over £20 million earmarked for the training and supervision of new social work and nurse apprentices. However, even as the trade union Unison has hailed the move as long overdue, the Royal College of Nursing has underscored the need for new funding commitments and a comprehensive workforce plan to tackle the significant vacancies in social care.

author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

