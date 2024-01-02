en English
Health

New Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Centre Opened in Muddenahalli

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:17 am EST
New Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Centre Opened in Muddenahalli

On January 2, 2024, the Sri Sathya Sai Sarla Memorial Hospital in Muddenahalli, Chikkaballapur district, Karnataka, opened a new Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Centre. The Honourable Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism, Sri H K Patil, inaugurated the centre. With this initiative, the hospital aims to provide specialized cardiac and thoracic treatments to the rural population for free.

Addressing the Need for Specialized Healthcare

The Centre is located within the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR). It boasts advanced facilities, including a dedicated cardiac OT, ICU and a heart-lung machine. This initiative aims to address the lack of affordable specialized healthcare in the region. Residents would otherwise have to travel 70 kilometres to access similar services.

Comprehensive Healthcare Services

SMSIMSR offers comprehensive healthcare services, including catheter interventions, heart and chest surgeries. The centre is set to become a hub for academic surgical excellence and research, and it’s planning to establish a homograft bank. The ‘Gift of Life’ ceremony is a significant part of the hospital’s ethos, recognizing patients who have received life-saving surgeries.

One World One Family

Sri Madhusudan Sai, the founder of SMSIMSR, emphasizes the Centre’s mission to provide quality healthcare irrespective of the patients’ financial status. He highlighted the concept of ‘One World One Family.’ The Centre is supported by the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research and the government, reflecting a community and global collaborative effort.

Dr A R Raghupathi, Director of Medical Education at SMSIMSR, highlighted the hospital’s success in maintaining low child mortality rates. Dr Anand Agarwal, Head of Department at the Centre, emphasized the importance of prompt treatment for heart attacks within the ‘golden hour.’ The Centre operates 24/7 for cardiac emergencies. The Honourable Minister, Mr H K Patil, praised the institution’s infrastructure and service model, which prioritizes compassion and kindness in healthcare.

Health India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

