Health

New Bat Virus Discovered Amidst Rising Global COVID-19 Cases

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST
New Bat Virus Discovered Amidst Rising Global COVID-19 Cases

In a startling revelation, a potentially infectious bat virus has been unearthed in a Thai cave, a location frequented by local farmers for bat feces used in fertilization. The discovery was reported by Dr. Peter Daszak of the non-profit organization, EcoHealth Alliance, a group previously associated with research activities in Wuhan. This newly discovered virus, yet to be named, is considered a potential zoonotic pathogen, owing to its presence in bats and the recurring human exposure to bat feces in the vicinity.

Unveiling the New Virus

While the world continues to grapple with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the emergence of this novel virus has sparked renewed concerns. Dr. Daszak, the head of the New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, stated that the newly identified virus is closely related to Covid-19 and possesses almost an equivalent potential of infecting humans. The precise implications of this development remain to be fully understood, but it serves as a stark reminder of the persistent risk of zoonotic diseases and the importance of vigilant monitoring.

Global Surge in Coronavirus Cases

This unsettling discovery coincides with a worldwide escalation in coronavirus cases, highlighted by a significant 42% increase in hospitalizations across 50 nations. The rising caseload is partly attributed to the spread of the JN.1 Covid variant, which was first identified in France in September of the previous year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified this variant as a ‘variant of interest’ and labelled it as posing a ‘low’ global public health risk. However, it is responsible for a substantial proportion of new infections.

The Role of JN.1 Variant

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that the JN.1 variant accounted for a staggering 60% of new cases in early January. Initially, JN.1 was a part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, categorized as a ‘variant of interest.’ However, the WHO subsequently reclassified it as a separate entity, acknowledging its distinct impact on the global health landscape.

Health Science & Technology Thailand
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

