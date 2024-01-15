New Antibiotic-Resistant Bacterial Species Found in Hospital Wastewater

In a breakthrough discovery, researchers from the University of Limerick School of Medicine and Queen's University Belfast have identified a new species of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in the wastewater system of University Hospital Limerick and from a patient swab. This discovery, published in the Journal of Hospital Infection, is significant due to its resistance to multiple commonly used antibiotics.

Unveiling Pseudocitrobacter: A New Threat

The bacteria belongs to the pseudocitrobacter family, a recent classification, and this strain has never been isolated from a human before. The research involved meticulous genomic and microbiological analysis of the hospital's wastewater, juxtaposed with patient samples. The patient from whom the bacteria was swabbed, remarkably, did not show symptoms or require treatment for this bacterial colonization.

Antimicrobial Resistance: A Global Health Challenge

This discovery not only adds to our understanding of the diverse types of bacteria present in hospital settings but also their resistance profiles. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a global health challenge, estimated to cause more than one million deaths annually. The advent of AMR leads to more difficult-to-treat infections and poses increased risk in medical procedures. Hospital-acquired infections, particularly, are a concern related to AMR.

The Implications of the Discovery

This discovery underscores the importance of collaboration between scientists and clinicians to tackle the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. It also highlights the challenge of antimicrobial resistance and the risks associated with hospital-acquired infections. The research team, who have spent more than a decade trying to understand the microbes that circulate in hospitals and infect patients, aim to prevent and control the spread of infections through their findings.