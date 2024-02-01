Nevada's SURG Proposes Doubling Funding for Substance Abuse Prevention

As the opioid epidemic and substance misuse crises continue to grip the United States, Nevada's Substance Use Response Working Group (SURG) has proposed a significant increase in state funding for drug abuse prevention and treatment. The proposal, revealed in SURG's 2023 annual report, suggests an uptick to $24 million for the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Agency, effectively doubling the current allocation.

Attorney General's Call to Action

The amplified funding proposal was announced by Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford, who has made addressing the substance misuse crisis a top priority during his tenure. Ford's recommendation of doubling the state’s investment into substance abuse prevention programs stems from the yearly report on statewide substance use, especially highlighting the urgent need to combat the opioid epidemic.

A Focus on Prevention

SURG's recommendations go beyond just increased funding. The group also emphasizes the importance of substance abuse education, recognizing it as a cost-effective strategy to reduce substance use and associated risks among Nevada's youth. The report underscores prevention as the cornerstone of their strategy, highlighting its role in curtailing the cycle of addiction before it begins.

Potential Impact of Increased Funding

If adopted, the increased allocation is expected to significantly enhance the state's capacity to tackle substance misuse and substance use disorders. The additional funding could bolster existing programs, stimulate the development of new initiatives, and ultimately, create a more robust and comprehensive response to the substance misuse crisis. The move could mark a major step forward in the battle against drug abuse, potentially saving countless lives and reducing the societal burden of substance misuse.