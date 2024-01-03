en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Nevada’s Healthcare Crisis: A Multifaceted Approach Needed

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Nevada’s Healthcare Crisis: A Multifaceted Approach Needed

Nevada’s healthcare sector is wrestling with significant hurdles that are prompting experts to search for innovative solutions. These challenges include a shortage of medical professionals, escalating costs, and practitioner burnout. At a roundtable discussion in Las Vegas, influential figures in the industry addressed Nevada’s low ranking of 45th for doctors per capita and the urgent necessity to augment the number of healthcare providers in the state.

Raising the Number of Healthcare Providers

Dr. Marc Kahn underscored the criticality of increasing residency positions to retain medical professionals in Nevada. He emphasized that those who complete their education and residency within the state are more likely to establish their practice there. The current predicament in Nevada includes a congressional freeze on residency positions since 1996, a prolonged licensure process for physicians, and a public school system devoid of adequate opportunities for medical training.

High Costs and Insurance Woes

The roundtable dialogue also addressed the soaring costs of healthcare and insurance. Oscar Delgado pointed out a 15% increase in general costs over the past four years. On the other hand, Russell Cook noted a 7-8% annual hike in health insurance premiums. The medical loss ratio of the Affordable Care Act was also discussed, along with the inefficiencies in medical practice and hospital-based training.

Profit in Healthcare and Public Health Funding

Dr. Sherif Abdou emphasized the significance of profit in healthcare, provided patient care remains the primary focus. Dr. Fermin Leguen highlighted the scarce state funding for public health and the necessity for a long-term commitment to strengthening the infrastructure. The discussions at the roundtable suggest that solutions to Nevada’s healthcare problems will demand a multifaceted approach that includes more residency positions, improved licensure processes, enhanced public health funding, and a thorough reassessment of healthcare delivery methods.

0
Health United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Zealand Blood Service's Race Against Time Amidst Holiday Season

By Mazhar Abbas

The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions

By Israel Ojoko

Toddler's Cancer Battle Exposes Family's Financial Strain

By Safak Costu

Virtual Genetics Tumor Board Paves Way for Advanced Prostate Cancer Care

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Underestimated Autism Figures Ignite Controversy; AI Diagnosis Offers ...
@Health · 1 min
Underestimated Autism Figures Ignite Controversy; AI Diagnosis Offers ...
heart comment 0
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024’s Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges

By Safak Costu

Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
Revolutionary Study Suggests Longer Follow-up Intervals for Cervical Cancer Patients

By Justice Nwafor

Revolutionary Study Suggests Longer Follow-up Intervals for Cervical Cancer Patients
Lassa Fever Outbreak at BSUTH: Five Dead, Urgent Preventative Measures Underway

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Lassa Fever Outbreak at BSUTH: Five Dead, Urgent Preventative Measures Underway
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency

By Waqas Arain

Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
Latest Headlines
World News
Qatar's Economy Set for Rebound, Fueled by Non-Oil Sector Growth
22 seconds
Qatar's Economy Set for Rebound, Fueled by Non-Oil Sector Growth
New Zealand Blood Service's Race Against Time Amidst Holiday Season
31 seconds
New Zealand Blood Service's Race Against Time Amidst Holiday Season
The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions
33 seconds
The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions
Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha: A New Wellness Oasis in Abu Dhabi
39 seconds
Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha: A New Wellness Oasis in Abu Dhabi
Big Bash League Showdown: Unbeaten Brisbane Heat Face Sydney Sixers in Top-of-the-Table Clash
43 seconds
Big Bash League Showdown: Unbeaten Brisbane Heat Face Sydney Sixers in Top-of-the-Table Clash
Malaysian CSOs Call for Legislative Reforms, Inspired by Taiwan's Digital Democracy
46 seconds
Malaysian CSOs Call for Legislative Reforms, Inspired by Taiwan's Digital Democracy
Toddler's Cancer Battle Exposes Family's Financial Strain
1 min
Toddler's Cancer Battle Exposes Family's Financial Strain
Virtual Genetics Tumor Board Paves Way for Advanced Prostate Cancer Care
1 min
Virtual Genetics Tumor Board Paves Way for Advanced Prostate Cancer Care
Jadcherla MLA Foregoes Police Escort, Urges Focus on Public Issues
1 min
Jadcherla MLA Foregoes Police Escort, Urges Focus on Public Issues
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app