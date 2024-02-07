NeuroSense Therapeutics Regains Nasdaq Compliance, Boosting Advance of PrimeC

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company listed under Nasdaq:NRSN, has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, thus averting a potential delisting. The company achieved this by maintaining a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive business days, satisfying the condition on February 6, 2024. Nasdaq has accepted the resolution of the issue, marking a significant milestone for NeuroSense.

Impact on NeuroSense's Strategic Positioning

Alon Ben-Noon, the company's CEO, emphasized the importance of regaining compliance, declaring it a crucial step in continuing to advance their primary drug candidate, PrimeC. This comes on the heels of positive top-line results from the Phase 2b PARADIGM trial, which further bolstered investor confidence. NeuroSense is also anticipating results from its collaboration with Biogen, where they are studying the impact of PrimeC on neurofilament levels in the participants of the PARADIGM trial.

NeuroSense's Focus on Neurodegenerative Diseases

NeuroSense's primary focus is the development of treatments for serious neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's. These conditions represent a field with substantial unmet medical needs and limited effective therapies. The company's strategic approach involves combined therapies that target multiple pathways associated with neurodegenerative diseases. This approach is backed by extensive scientific research, making NeuroSense a key player in the biotech industry.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Though hopeful, NeuroSense has also issued a cautionary note about the forward-looking statements regarding the company's expectations and strategies. These statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors like R&D costs, potential trial delays, and regulatory meetings. They have stressed that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should consider them with caution.