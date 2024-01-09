en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Neuroscience Breakthroughs: Unraveling the Mysteries of Movement Disorders

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
Neuroscience Breakthroughs: Unraveling the Mysteries of Movement Disorders

Neuroscience, the last frontier of medical research, continues to unlock the enigmas of the human brain. Leading the charge is Professor Lee Miller, whose recent studies have unearthed significant insights into the treatment and understanding of movement disorders. These studies could potentially guide the development of neuroprosthetic devices, transforming the lives of those battling paralysis and movement disorders.

Neuronal Communication and Brain-Computer Interfaces

A key finding published in Nature, reveals a fascinating aspect of neuronal communication. The study shows that animals of the same or even different species exhibit similar brain activity when performing identical tasks. This suggests that the human brain, in all its complexity, may function in a similar manner. This discovery holds immense potential for the creation of brain-computer interfaces that could assist paralyzed individuals, offering them a semblance of normalcy.

Interplay of Motor and Somatosensory Cortices

Another groundbreaking research undertaken at the University of Chicago delves into the interplay of the motor and somatosensory cortices. The research utilized intracortical microstimulation in the somatosensory cortex to influence neurons in the primary motor cortex. These neurons control movement via a brain-computer interface. The results demonstrate that stimulation effects depend on the task being performed, highlighting an intricate and dynamic communication between the motor and somatosensory cortices.

Wireless Therapeutic Electrical Stimulation

In a third study, Professor Miller and his colleagues describe an innovative implant that delivers therapeutic electrical stimulation to the spinal cord of rats using a wireless energy source. This technology has potential applications for aiding rehabilitation after spinal cord injuries and could be adapted for use in humans. The findings from these studies not only enhance the understanding of brain evolution and function but also hold promise for developing treatments and assistive technologies for individuals with movement disorders.

While the strides made in neuroscience research hold remarkable promise, the journey is still in its infancy. As the research progresses, the hope is to improve not only the lives of those suffering from movement disorders but also to advance our understanding of the human brain and its intricate functionality.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
29 seconds ago
Study Illuminates Regional Disparities in Breast Cancer Survival Rates Across India
In an illuminating study titled “Breast cancer survival in India across 11 geographical areas under the National Cancer Registry Programme,” researchers have unveiled significant regional variations in breast cancer survival rates in India. The five-year age-standardised relative survival rate for breast cancer in the subcontinent was found to be 66.4 percent, a figure that trails
Study Illuminates Regional Disparities in Breast Cancer Survival Rates Across India
Kooth Launches Soluna: A New Dawn in Youth Mental Health Support
12 mins ago
Kooth Launches Soluna: A New Dawn in Youth Mental Health Support
FDA Leaders Rally Against Vaccine Misinformation: A Call for Clear, Accurate Communication
12 mins ago
FDA Leaders Rally Against Vaccine Misinformation: A Call for Clear, Accurate Communication
Global News Morning Saskatoon: Debt Management, Homeless Support, and the Expanding Role of Pharmacists
3 mins ago
Global News Morning Saskatoon: Debt Management, Homeless Support, and the Expanding Role of Pharmacists
The Northwest's Outdoor Lifestyle: An Orthopedic Perspective on Joint Health
6 mins ago
The Northwest's Outdoor Lifestyle: An Orthopedic Perspective on Joint Health
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Hit $31.5 Billion by 2028
7 mins ago
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Hit $31.5 Billion by 2028
Latest Headlines
World News
Delhi Government Allocates Rs 245 Crore, Forms Task Force for Village Infrastructure Development
24 seconds
Delhi Government Allocates Rs 245 Crore, Forms Task Force for Village Infrastructure Development
Study Illuminates Regional Disparities in Breast Cancer Survival Rates Across India
29 seconds
Study Illuminates Regional Disparities in Breast Cancer Survival Rates Across India
Global News Morning Saskatoon: Debt Management, Homeless Support, and the Expanding Role of Pharmacists
3 mins
Global News Morning Saskatoon: Debt Management, Homeless Support, and the Expanding Role of Pharmacists
Jordan Rhodes Confirmed to Stay with Blackpool FC for the Season
3 mins
Jordan Rhodes Confirmed to Stay with Blackpool FC for the Season
The Political Role of the Black Church: Biden's Speech at Mother Emanuel
4 mins
The Political Role of the Black Church: Biden's Speech at Mother Emanuel
Trump's Attorney Asserts Radical Presidential Immunity Claim at Appeal Hearing
5 mins
Trump's Attorney Asserts Radical Presidential Immunity Claim at Appeal Hearing
New Orleans' Athlete of the Week Poll: Community Votes for Top High School Performer
5 mins
New Orleans' Athlete of the Week Poll: Community Votes for Top High School Performer
The Northwest's Outdoor Lifestyle: An Orthopedic Perspective on Joint Health
6 mins
The Northwest's Outdoor Lifestyle: An Orthopedic Perspective on Joint Health
Toronto FC Welcomes Honduran Midfielder Deybi Flores in First Signing Under Herdman
7 mins
Toronto FC Welcomes Honduran Midfielder Deybi Flores in First Signing Under Herdman
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
26 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
1 hour
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
1 hour
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app