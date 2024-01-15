en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Neuroscience Breakthrough: Spatial Organization of Motoneuron Pools and Their Limb Dynamics

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
Neuroscience Breakthrough: Spatial Organization of Motoneuron Pools and Their Limb Dynamics

A groundbreaking research has delved into the intricate relationship between the spatial organization of motoneuron pools in the spinal cord and the musculoskeletal anatomy they govern. The study, focused primarily on limb dynamics for motor control and sensorimotor integration, has created an innovative 3D model of motoneuron locations within the macaque spinal cord, juxtaposing it with the musculoskeletal anatomy of the muscles these neurons innervate.

Revelations of the Study

Motoneuron pools, the study discovered, mirror the anatomical organization of the muscles they command. Similarities between macaques and humans were observed, further solidifying the findings. Notably, motoneuron pools innervating synergistic muscles are discovered to be located closer together than those controlling antagonistic muscles. This spatial arrangement supports the co-activation of synergistic muscles and reciprocal inhibition of antagonistic muscles, implying that it plays a pivotal role in embedding musculoskeletal dynamics into the neural substrate.

Implications of the Findings

The implications of the findings are profound, suggesting that the spinal cord plays an active part in the neural embedding of muscle anatomy. This is particularly impactful for the complex musculature of the arm, which permits a broad spectrum of movements. Despite the complexity of human arm and hand movements, the study highlights the lack of detailed anatomical data on the distribution of human motoneuron pools innervating arm and hand muscles.

Future Potential of the Study

The comparative analysis of motoneuron pool locations in macaques and the anatomical relationships between muscles in macaques and humans helps in decoding the significance of this spatial organization in the spinal cord. The study aims to unveil how the anatomical structure in the spinal cord supports the neural embedding of muscle anatomy and to validate the hypothesis that the organization of motoneuron pools mirrors the musculoskeletal organization. Further research is required to expand on these findings and potentially revolutionize our understanding of the human nervous system.

0
Health Human Rights Science & Technology
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
43 seconds ago
Patient Wait Times Soar in Canadian Emergency Departments Amidst Viral Season
Canada’s emergency departments are grappling with significant challenges as the nation finds itself in the throes of the concurrent COVID, flu, and RSV season. Patients are contending with average wait times that exceed 20 hours, as revealed by a recent report from the Canadian Medical Association. The escalating patient volume during the viral season, coupled
Patient Wait Times Soar in Canadian Emergency Departments Amidst Viral Season
Rise in STIs Among Australian Youth Sparks Nationwide Awareness Campaign
8 mins ago
Rise in STIs Among Australian Youth Sparks Nationwide Awareness Campaign
Revolutionary Treatment Offers Hope to Prostate Cancer Patients
9 mins ago
Revolutionary Treatment Offers Hope to Prostate Cancer Patients
Do Not Consume Notice Revoked for Mulranny Water Supply: Water Now Safe
7 mins ago
Do Not Consume Notice Revoked for Mulranny Water Supply: Water Now Safe
Exercise Therapy Potentially Harmful for Long Covid Patients, Study Reveals
8 mins ago
Exercise Therapy Potentially Harmful for Long Covid Patients, Study Reveals
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: A Missed Opportunity for Retirement Planning
8 mins ago
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: A Missed Opportunity for Retirement Planning
Latest Headlines
World News
Roberto Mancini Criticizes Players' Lack of Commitment Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
16 seconds
Roberto Mancini Criticizes Players' Lack of Commitment Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
Controversial Leadership Transition Stirs Tension at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
21 seconds
Controversial Leadership Transition Stirs Tension at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
GOP Candidate Mark Robinson's Controversial Comments on Civil Rights Movement Unearthed
42 seconds
GOP Candidate Mark Robinson's Controversial Comments on Civil Rights Movement Unearthed
Texas Primaries: New Regulations, Joint Elections, and Voter Registration
43 seconds
Texas Primaries: New Regulations, Joint Elections, and Voter Registration
Patient Wait Times Soar in Canadian Emergency Departments Amidst Viral Season
44 seconds
Patient Wait Times Soar in Canadian Emergency Departments Amidst Viral Season
Johns Hopkins University's DEI Initiative Ignites Controversy Over Concept of 'Privilege'
1 min
Johns Hopkins University's DEI Initiative Ignites Controversy Over Concept of 'Privilege'
Jasmine Crockett: From Freshman Representative to U.S. House Member
1 min
Jasmine Crockett: From Freshman Representative to U.S. House Member
Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi Makes U-19 Record in Cooch Behar Trophy
1 min
Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi Makes U-19 Record in Cooch Behar Trophy
Ghana's Coach Chris Hughton Attacked by Fan after Afcon Upset
2 mins
Ghana's Coach Chris Hughton Attacked by Fan after Afcon Upset
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
8 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
9 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
22 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
27 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
50 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app