Health

Neuroscience Breakthrough: Distinct Neural Processes for Numbering Uncovered

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
Neuroscience Breakthrough: Distinct Neural Processes for Numbering Uncovered

Recent scientific findings have unveiled that the human brain employs distinct neural mechanisms to process small and large quantities. This groundbreaking discovery uncovers the existence of two separate processes of numbering in humans. A mechanism dubbed ‘subitizing’ caters to quantities of four or less, while a separate process handles quantities of five or more.

Subitizing: A Unique Neural Mechanism

Subitizing enables individuals to instantaneously and accurately identify small numbers of items without the need for counting. This unique ability, however, does not extend to larger groups. In these instances, individuals tend to rely on estimation, which yields less precise results. The study’s findings are reinforced by observations of neurons in the brain that selectively respond to specific quantities. Certain neurons were found to fire more weakly for numbers that fell outside their primary focus.

Insights into Numerical Cognition

The study involved patients with electrodes inserted into their temporal lobes. The participants were asked to identify whether they saw an odd or even number of dots on a screen. Results showed accurate responses for up to four dots. However, as the quantities increased, so did the errors and response times. This research provides valuable insights into numerical cognition, shedding light on the way our brains perceive and process numbers.

Potential Implications for Dyscalculia

This research could have significant implications for understanding and treating dyscalculia. Dyscalculia is a disorder characterized by difficulties in understanding numbers and mathematical concepts. A deeper understanding of the neural mechanisms behind numbering could pave the way for novel methods to help those struggling with this disorder.

Health Science & Technology
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

