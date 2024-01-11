en English
Health

Neuropsychological Effects of Rapid-Acting Antidepressants: New Insights

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:32 pm EST
Neuropsychological Effects of Rapid-Acting Antidepressants: New Insights

A groundbreaking study by the University of Bristol in collaboration with Compass Pathways, Boehringer Ingelheim, and the University of Cambridge has cast fresh insight on the neuropsychological impacts of Rapid-Acting Antidepressants (RAADs), including ketamine, scopolamine, and psilocybin. These substances have demonstrated immediate and long-lasting positive effects on mood in patients battling major depressive disorder. However, the mechanisms driving these outcomes were previously nebulous.

Enhancing Understanding of RAADs

Published in Science Translational Medicine, the research elucidates how these drugs can modulate affective biases linked with learning and memory, fundamental aspects of major depressive disorder. The study employed an affective bias test with rats, illustrating that RAADs diminished negative affective biases tied to past experiences. Significantly, low doses of ketamine and psilocybin caused a re-learning effect, where negatively biased memories were recalled with a more positive affective valence. Furthermore, psilocybin, unlike the other substances, positively biased new experiences.

Targeting Core Aspects of Depression

The study revealed that rapid-acting antidepressants target specific neurotransmitter systems in the brain, such as glutamate and GABA, which play vital roles in mood regulation. By enhancing synaptic plasticity and fostering neurogenesis in key brain regions associated with depression, these medications offer a promising pathway for the treatment of depression. The research also underscores the significance of personalized medicine in the field of psychiatry.

Implications for Future Treatment

The findings shed light on both the immediate and enduring mood enhancements observed with RAAD treatment in humans. The effects were localized to the prefrontal cortex, a crucial area in mood regulation, and were found to hinge on protein synthesis, suggesting a role in experience-dependent neural plasticity.

These revelations open new avenues for understanding and treating major depressive disorder and related conditions. The study also pointed out that both ketamine and psilocybin can alter the way experiences on a bad day are remembered, suggesting long-lasting effects on mood after a single treatment. Such insights could reshape the landscape of psychiatric treatment, offering hope for patients grappling with major depressive disorder.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

