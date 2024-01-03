Neuromuscular Monitoring: Bridging the Gap between Guidelines and Clinical Practice

Amid the critical intricacies of surgeries, the administration of general anesthesia plays a pivotal role. However, it’s not without risks, posing hazards such as respiratory depression and prolonged neuromuscular blockade. To counteract these risks, it becomes imperative to monitor neuromuscular transmission during anesthesia. Unfortunately, traditional clinical tests for evaluating muscle function have proven unreliable and their dependency can lead to postoperative complications.

Unveiling the Methods for Neuromuscular Monitoring

Today, anesthesiologists have six methods at their disposal for neuromuscular monitoring: mechanomyography, acceleromyography, electromyography, kinemyography, phonomyography, and compressomyography. Each method brings its own technique and clinical value to the table.

Mechanomyography measures the mechanical response of muscles to nerve stimulation, whereas acceleromyography gauges the acceleration of muscle contraction. Electromyography records the electrical activity within muscles. Kinemyography tracks the movement of muscles, while phonomyography captures the sound waves emitted from contracting muscles. Lastly, compressomyography monitors the alterations in pressure within muscles during contraction.

A Relatively New Field with Profound Importance

Neuromuscular monitoring, a field with its roots dating back to 1941, is still relatively new. Yet, its importance cannot be understated, especially for patients treated with non-depolarizing muscle relaxants. Guidelines emphasize the need for objective neuromuscular monitoring and the establishment of standardized management procedures.

The most common assessment technique is the train of four (TOF), which assesses muscle responses to a series of electrical pulses to calculate the TOF ratio. A ratio of 0.9 typically indicates safe extubation.

The Gap Between Guidelines and Clinical Practice

Despite the existence of guidelines and the acknowledged importance of objective neuromuscular monitoring, its application in clinical practice is not routine. The reasons vary from the belief that it is time-consuming and unnecessary to a lack of necessary equipment. Yet, with the unpredictable nature of clinical dose response to muscle relaxants varying by patient, objective monitoring of neuromuscular function becomes a non-negotiable for patient safety.