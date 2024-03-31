Neurologist Urges Enhanced Elderly Care in Nigeria, Highlights Health Priorities

At a recent Ramadan lecture in Iwo, Osun State, Dr. Abdul Haadi Thiamy, a consultant neurologist from the Federal Medical Centre Abeokuta, stressed the significance of prioritizing the care of the elderly in Nigeria. Thiamy, who also possesses a deep understanding of Islamic teachings, shared valuable insights on how to maintain the health and well-being of older adults, underscoring the importance of hydration, nutrition, and social connections.

Advertisment

Understanding Elderly Needs

According to Thiamy, elderly individuals do not require the conventional three meals a day but should focus on consuming plenty of water and incorporating fruits and vegetables into their diet. This approach aims to preserve their health by eliminating disease-causing agents. Thiamy emphasized the detrimental effects of junk food on the elderly's health, advocating for regular medical check-ups and a diet rich in natural foods to combat the natural decline in bodily functions.

Impact of Social and Mental Engagement

Advertisment

The neurologist highlighted the profound significance of keeping the elderly surrounded by people who are mentally and socially engaged with them. Thiamy pointed out that as the body ages, its systems operate with decreased efficiency, leading to common age-related health issues such as poor memory, reduced heart function, and kidney malfunction. The presence of a supportive social network can greatly enhance the quality of life for the elderly, providing them with emotional support and reducing the risk of isolation.

Islamic Perspective on Elderly Care

Dr. Thiamy also touched on the Islamic viewpoint regarding the care of the elderly, noting that the religion places a high emphasis on treating elders with respect and dignity. Islam encourages the provision of the best possible care, highlighting the need for a holistic approach that includes not only physical health maintenance but also emotional and social well-being. This perspective aligns with Thiamy's recommendations, which advocate for a comprehensive approach to elder care, honoring both prophetic traditions and scientific insights.

As society continues to grapple with the challenges of an aging population, the insights shared by Dr. Abdul Haadi Thiamy offer a valuable blueprint for enhancing the care of the elderly in Nigeria. By integrating traditional wisdom with modern scientific knowledge, there is an opportunity to improve the lives of older adults, ensuring they live their later years with dignity, health, and happiness.