en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Neurologic Music Therapy: A New Horizon in Neurorehabilitation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 9:19 pm EST
Neurologic Music Therapy: A New Horizon in Neurorehabilitation

Neurologic Music Therapy (NMT), a nascent but rapidly evolving field, is showing promising results in improving cognitive, emotional, and motor functions in individuals grappling with brain injuries and neurological conditions. A recent case study of an 18-year-old patient with a severe brain injury showcases the transformative power of NMT. After 20 sessions, the patient demonstrated remarkable enhancements in quality of life and cognitive and emotional functioning.

The Science Behind NMT

The efficacy of NMT lies in leveraging the brain’s capacity for neuroplasticity, the ability to reorganize and rewire itself in response to different stimuli. This concept echoes Donald Hebb’s 1949 theory ‘What fires together wires together’, and is further substantiated by research demonstrating music’s active influence on the brain’s plasticity. Studies have shown that music training can modify the structure of the brain, including the basal ganglia and cerebral cortex, and induce long-term potentiation, thus strengthening neural connections.

Innovations in NMT

Dr Shantala Hegde from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) is at the forefront of research in neurocognition enhancement through rhythm and music. She is working on tailoring NMT to the Indian cultural context, proving the treatment’s effectiveness beyond cultural boundaries. Prof Michael Thaut’s ground-breaking work, on the other hand, has demonstrated significant clinical benefits of NMT, particularly Rhythmic Auditory Stimulation (RAS), for improving gait and balance in stroke and Parkinson’s disease patients.

Expanding the Scope of NMT

Dr Preetie Shetty of Kasturba Medical College Mangalore is also making strides in the field of NMT. She uses NMT techniques to tackle speech motor disorders, helping patients overcome communication challenges and fostering neural network reorganization. The advancements in NMT open up a new horizon in neurorehabilitation, offering a beacon of hope for patients with neurological conditions and brain injuries.

0
Health India Science & Technology
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
The province of British Columbia is grappling with a surge in emergency calls attributed to severe cold-related medical issues. The influx of calls comes in the wake of an Arctic air mass that has brought with it extremely frigid temperatures across the region. BC Emergency Health Services has reported a dramatic spike in 911 calls,
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
Camden County Battles Confirmed Measles Case: A Call for Vaccination
22 mins ago
Camden County Battles Confirmed Measles Case: A Call for Vaccination
Life in Space: A Discussion on Ethical Dimensions and Health Challenges
27 mins ago
Life in Space: A Discussion on Ethical Dimensions and Health Challenges
Hudson Valley Mourns the Unexpected Loss of 6-Year-Old Joaquin Rey Jose Flores
17 mins ago
Hudson Valley Mourns the Unexpected Loss of 6-Year-Old Joaquin Rey Jose Flores
Utah Dad's Viral Hack Employs Cartoon Stickers to Promote Healthy Eating for Kids
18 mins ago
Utah Dad's Viral Hack Employs Cartoon Stickers to Promote Healthy Eating for Kids
Veganism: Beyond a Diet, A Commitment to Ethical Living
19 mins ago
Veganism: Beyond a Diet, A Commitment to Ethical Living
Latest Headlines
World News
Nike's ACG Watercat+: A Woven Wonder In the Footwear Industry
20 seconds
Nike's ACG Watercat+: A Woven Wonder In the Footwear Industry
2024 Iowa Caucus Poll: Trump Leads, Haley Surges, DeSantis Falls Behind
51 seconds
2024 Iowa Caucus Poll: Trump Leads, Haley Surges, DeSantis Falls Behind
Australian Open 2024: A Stage for Champions and Rising Stars
52 seconds
Australian Open 2024: A Stage for Champions and Rising Stars
Phil Hawes' Future Uncertain After First-Round Knockout Loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84
2 mins
Phil Hawes' Future Uncertain After First-Round Knockout Loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
Louth Triumphs over Westmeath: A Promising Start for Ger Brennan's Era
3 mins
Louth Triumphs over Westmeath: A Promising Start for Ger Brennan's Era
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
3 mins
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
3 mins
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
3 mins
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app