Neurogenesis and Its Potential Role in Alzheimer's Disease

Emerging research in the field of neuroscience has begun to shed light on the potential role of neurogenesis in Alzheimer's disease. Presented at the Society for Neuroscience's conference in Washington, DC, the study has sparked discussion about the prospect of creating new neurons, particularly in the dentate gyrus, a region of the brain tied to distinguishing similar memories.

Linking Neurogenesis and Alzheimer's Disease

The ability to differentiate between similar memories is often impaired in Alzheimer's patients, a condition that may potentially be linked to neurogenesis. Studies conducted on mice with Alzheimer-like symptoms have shown that these mice possess fewer young neurons. Interestingly, when neurogenesis was encouraged, these mice exhibited improved memory and the cleanup of amyloid-beta plaques, a characteristic feature of Alzheimer's disease.

Controversy Surrounding Neurogenesis in Humans

While these findings are promising, the research on neurogenesis in humans is less clear-cut. Studies examining brain tissue from cadavers have yielded mixed findings. Some researchers have proposed that neurogenesis occurs in humans, but it slows down with age, and even more so in Alzheimer's disease. However, others have questioned the methodologies used in these studies and the significance of the findings.

New Drug Shows Potential in Early Trials

Despite the ongoing debate, there have been positive developments on the pharmaceutical front. Biomed Industries, a pharmaceutical company, has reported that a new drug, which is claimed to increase neurogenesis in mice, has shown improved memory in people with moderate Alzheimer's in an early clinical trial. If further trials confirm these results, it could support the theory that neurogenesis may be a viable target for Alzheimer's treatments.

The study also implicates CD8 T cells as neuroimmune responders to the accumulation of Alzheimer's disease pathology in the brain and explores the interaction of these cells with disease-enriched microglia in human brains with Alzheimer’s disease. Using single-nuclear RNAseq data, the study provides new candidate interacting partners and potential drug targets for further functional study.