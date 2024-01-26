Neuralink Fined for Violating Hazardous Materials Transportation Rules

Elon Musk's enterprise, Neuralink, has been penalized by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for breaching regulations pertaining to the transportation of hazardous materials. The company, which has recently gained FDA approval for a human trial of its brain implants, was found to be non-compliant with federal rules at its facilities in Texas and California.

Neuralink's Regulatory Missteps

The investigation into Neuralink revealed that the company had failed to register as a transporter of hazardous materials and had improperly packaged hazardous waste. Among the improperly packaged materials was the flammable liquid Xylene, a substance associated with serious health hazards. The revelation of these violations led to a fine of $2,480 levied against Neuralink. This figure, however, is a reduction from an initially higher amount, following Neuralink's agreement to rectify the identified issues.

Investigation Closure and Neuralink's Response

The DOT's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration confirmed the violations and announced the closure of the investigation. Neuralink, on the other hand, has remained silent, offering no response to inquiries about the matter.

Unearthed Violations and Past Concerns

The violations came to light after the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) obtained documents through an open records request. The records, however, did not provide clarity on why Neuralink was transporting such materials or whether any harm resulted from these violations. In the past, Neuralink faced criticism from Reuters over internal complaints about rushed animal experiments leading to unnecessary suffering and fatalities. The PCRM had also voiced concerns in 2019 about Neuralink potentially transporting contaminated implants, although the DOT found no evidence of Neuralink shipping any items containing infectious substances.