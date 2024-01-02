en English
Health

Neumora Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
Neumora Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has announced its upcoming presentation at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The event, scheduled for January 8, 2024, in San Francisco, California, is a crucial platform for Neumora to showcase its strides in neuroscience drug development.

Public Accessibility via Live Webcast

To ensure a wider outreach, Neumora will provide a live webcast of their presentation at 11:15 a.m. PT. The webcast will be readily accessible on the ‘Events and Presentations’ portion of the company’s official website. A replay of the webcast will also be available, ensuring those unable to attend the live event do not miss out. This replay will remain accessible for up to 30 days post-event.

A Significant Opportunity for Neumora

The 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference presents a significant opportunity for Neumora Therapeutics. It provides an excellent platform for the company to share insights and updates on its ongoing advances in neuroscience drug development. Neumora’s participation in such an influential event is likely to attract the attention of a wide range of stakeholders, including potential investors, industry peers, and healthcare professionals.

Neumora’s Mission and Progress

Neumora Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining neuroscience drug development. The company has a slew of seven clinical and preclinical neuroscience programs in the pipeline. These programs target various neuropsychiatric disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, emphasizing Neumora’s mission to bring forward the next generation of novel therapies for patients suffering from brain diseases.

Health United States
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

