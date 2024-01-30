NeuLine Health: Pioneering In-Home EEG Testing in Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney, Texas-based healthcare company NeuLine Health has announced a significant update to its neurodiagnostic services, offering in-home electroencephalogram (EEG) testing for patients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This innovative service marks a shift from traditional inpatient care, providing a convenient and cost-effective solution for individuals requiring neurological assessment.

Revolutionizing Neurological Assessment

EEG tests measure brain activity via electrodes attached to the scalp, aiding in the diagnosis of various neurological disorders such as brain injuries, sleep disorders, strokes, tumors, and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. The conventional in-office EEG is a swift procedure lasting between 20 to 30 minutes. However, NeuLine's At-Home Ambulatory EEG service offers a comprehensive 72-hour analysis, transforming patient experience by allowing them to complete the process within the comfort of their own homes.

Enhancing Diagnostic Accuracy

The at-home EEG testing service can also be supplemented with video monitoring, enabling neurologists to observe both brain activity and patient behavior concurrently. This dual observation offers a more in-depth understanding of symptoms, improving diagnostic accuracy and customized care plans.

NeuLine Health: A Legacy of Excellence

Established in 2016, NeuLine Health employs 25 ABRET-registered EEG technicians, ensuring fast turnaround times for test results, typically within five days after study submission. The company conducts about 130 at-home studies per month, demonstrating its commitment to efficiency and patient convenience. Recognized for its transparency and compliance, NeuLine Health serves healthcare providers across the United States, continuously aiming to provide best-in-class neurodiagnostic testing.