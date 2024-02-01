Network Outage at Lurie Children's Hospital: A Tale of Frustration and Uncertainty

As the clock marked the passing of a second day, the network outage at Lurie Children's Hospital remained a glaring issue, causing significant disruption to the hospital's phone, email, and electronic systems. The outage, which extends across all 55 of the hospital's offices in the Chicago area, has left parents like Natalie Davis and Jennifer Sabourin in a state of frustration and confusion.

The Toll of Uncertainty

For Davis, the mother of a 9-month-old with a medical condition, the uncertainty surrounding the outage led to the cancellation of an anxiously awaited appointment. The lack of clear communication from the hospital left Davis unwilling to risk the lengthy drive from Michigan, leaving her and her son in a state of limbo. Simultaneously, Sabourin was left in the dark about the cancellation of her daughter's endoscopy appointment until they arrived at the hospital. The surgery, a crucial step in her daughter's treatment plan, will now have to be rescheduled, adding yet another layer of stress to an already tense situation.

Lost Time and Rising Frustration

Both parents had taken valuable time off work to accommodate these appointments, and the abrupt cancellations and lack of information about rescheduling have only served to exacerbate their frustrations. The communication breakdown, a direct result of the network outage, has left many parents and patients feeling neglected and unsure of their next steps in the face of their children's health concerns.

Resolving the Outage

In response to the growing discontent, the hospital's information management team is working relentlessly to restore the disrupted services. In the interim, Lurie Children's Hospital is attempting to reach out to patients with scheduled appointments to provide guidance during the outage. They have also advised anyone facing emergencies to dial 911 or seek immediate help from the nearest emergency department. As the hospital grapples with this significant technical setback, the question remains: When will the systems be back up and running, and what caused the outage in the first place?