Nestle Purina’s Petivity: IoT Innovation in Pet Healthcare

In an innovative fusion of technology and pet care, Nestle Purina has introduced Petivity, an Internet of Things (IoT) device designed to keep a vigilant eye on feline health. The device, leveraging the power of sensors and artificial intelligence, meticulously tracks cats’ litter box habits, thereby facilitating the early detection of potential health issues like renal failure.

Monitoring Pet and Owner Behavior

But the device’s capabilities extend beyond mere health monitoring. Petivity also amasses first-party data on both the pet and the owner’s behaviors. This accumulation of data could shed light on consumer habits, opening new avenues for market insight. For instance, the frequency and timing of litter box usage could indicate the owner’s schedule, their interaction with their pet, and the pet’s health and behavior patterns.

Advancing Pet Care and Consumer Understanding

Mark Donavon, head of digital strategy and ecosystem development at Nestle Purina, spotlighted the societal benefits of Petivity during the panel at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Among these benefits, Donavon cited the potential for pets to live longer, healthier lives, and a reduction in the number of cats sent to shelters over issues linked to litter box cleanliness.

Innovation Challenges in Established Companies

Despite its potential benefits, the panel also acknowledged the broader challenges of technology innovation and change management within established corporations. Donavon stressed the importance of perseverance for product leaders spearheading innovation. He emphasized that the backing of C-suite executives is crucial for those taking risks to future-proof their companies.

The potential for more profound data collaboration and insights, courtesy of devices like Petivity, will be further explored at the Analytics Unite event in Chicago. As we move towards a future where technology becomes increasingly entwined with our everyday lives, devices like Petivity underscore the potential for IoT to revolutionize not just the human world, but the animal kingdom too.