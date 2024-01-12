en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Nestle Purina’s Petivity: IoT Innovation in Pet Healthcare

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:08 pm EST
Nestle Purina’s Petivity: IoT Innovation in Pet Healthcare

In an innovative fusion of technology and pet care, Nestle Purina has introduced Petivity, an Internet of Things (IoT) device designed to keep a vigilant eye on feline health. The device, leveraging the power of sensors and artificial intelligence, meticulously tracks cats’ litter box habits, thereby facilitating the early detection of potential health issues like renal failure.

Monitoring Pet and Owner Behavior

But the device’s capabilities extend beyond mere health monitoring. Petivity also amasses first-party data on both the pet and the owner’s behaviors. This accumulation of data could shed light on consumer habits, opening new avenues for market insight. For instance, the frequency and timing of litter box usage could indicate the owner’s schedule, their interaction with their pet, and the pet’s health and behavior patterns.

Advancing Pet Care and Consumer Understanding

Mark Donavon, head of digital strategy and ecosystem development at Nestle Purina, spotlighted the societal benefits of Petivity during the panel at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Among these benefits, Donavon cited the potential for pets to live longer, healthier lives, and a reduction in the number of cats sent to shelters over issues linked to litter box cleanliness.

Innovation Challenges in Established Companies

Despite its potential benefits, the panel also acknowledged the broader challenges of technology innovation and change management within established corporations. Donavon stressed the importance of perseverance for product leaders spearheading innovation. He emphasized that the backing of C-suite executives is crucial for those taking risks to future-proof their companies.

The potential for more profound data collaboration and insights, courtesy of devices like Petivity, will be further explored at the Analytics Unite event in Chicago. As we move towards a future where technology becomes increasingly entwined with our everyday lives, devices like Petivity underscore the potential for IoT to revolutionize not just the human world, but the animal kingdom too.

0
Health Pets
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Punjab Cabinet Approves Series of Initiatives for Sectoral Improvement
The Punjab caretaker cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, has taken a series of steps to enhance multiple sectors in Punjab, Pakistan. A key Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was approved to stimulate job opportunities for the youth in Canada, through a partnership with the Pakistan Western Canada Trade Association. This MoU will
Punjab Cabinet Approves Series of Initiatives for Sectoral Improvement
San Francisco's Little Saigon Businesses Concerned Over Planned Health Center
13 mins ago
San Francisco's Little Saigon Businesses Concerned Over Planned Health Center
Behind the Money: The Unexpected Rise of Wegovy and Ozempic
18 mins ago
Behind the Money: The Unexpected Rise of Wegovy and Ozempic
FDA Classifies ResMed Respiratory Masks Recall as 'Most Serious'
4 mins ago
FDA Classifies ResMed Respiratory Masks Recall as 'Most Serious'
Tragic Overdose Death of Oregon Man Raises Questions about Hospital Discharge Practices
8 mins ago
Tragic Overdose Death of Oregon Man Raises Questions about Hospital Discharge Practices
Sleep Disturbances in Middle Age May Trigger Cognitive Decline, Study Reveals
11 mins ago
Sleep Disturbances in Middle Age May Trigger Cognitive Decline, Study Reveals
Latest Headlines
World News
Punjab Cabinet Approves Series of Initiatives for Sectoral Improvement
2 mins
Punjab Cabinet Approves Series of Initiatives for Sectoral Improvement
Impact Wrestling Previews Hard To Kill PPV Event: Recaps, Highlights, and More
2 mins
Impact Wrestling Previews Hard To Kill PPV Event: Recaps, Highlights, and More
Lawmaker Criticizes Trump Using 'Real Housewives' Quote: Pop Culture Meets Politics
4 mins
Lawmaker Criticizes Trump Using 'Real Housewives' Quote: Pop Culture Meets Politics
China Blames Canada's Misperception for Strained Relations
4 mins
China Blames Canada's Misperception for Strained Relations
FDA Classifies ResMed Respiratory Masks Recall as 'Most Serious'
4 mins
FDA Classifies ResMed Respiratory Masks Recall as 'Most Serious'
Political Polarization Intensifies in South Korea: Opposition Leader Survives Premeditated Stabbing
4 mins
Political Polarization Intensifies in South Korea: Opposition Leader Survives Premeditated Stabbing
Australian Jewish Council Co-CEO Criticizes Senator's Support for Genocide Case Against Israel
5 mins
Australian Jewish Council Co-CEO Criticizes Senator's Support for Genocide Case Against Israel
Tragic Overdose Death of Oregon Man Raises Questions about Hospital Discharge Practices
8 mins
Tragic Overdose Death of Oregon Man Raises Questions about Hospital Discharge Practices
Political Prisoners in Poland: Former PM Morawiecki Raises Concerns Over Tusk's Governance
8 mins
Political Prisoners in Poland: Former PM Morawiecki Raises Concerns Over Tusk's Governance
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app