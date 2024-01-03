Nepal to Destroy Four Million Doses of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccines

The government of Nepal has taken a drastic decision to incinerate approximately four million doses of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, sourced from China during the height of the pandemic in April 2021. These vaccines have been lying dormant in storage since their procurement, resulting in a substantial financial burden for Nepal.

Reasons for the Decision

The decision to destroy these vaccines stems from their reported inefficiency against COVID-19 and the general preference of the Nepali population for vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer. The Sinovac vaccines have neither been used as primary nor secondary doses, nor as boosters, following expert advice against their usage.

Failed Attempts to Return or Sell the Vaccines

Efforts by the Nepali government to return these vaccines to China have met with a firm refusal from Beijing. Likewise, attempts to sell them off to other countries have been thwarted due to lingering doubts over their reliability.

Political Undercurrents

Skepticism looms over the rate at which these vaccines were purchased by the Nepali government, under the stewardship of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. Allegations are rife that China might have exerted undue pressure on Nepal to acquire these vaccines.